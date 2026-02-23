News Ticker

Olivia Miles scores 26 to lead TCU past Iowa State, TCU 41 straight home wins.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ISU
 24 16 18 15 73
TCU
 16 18 15 31 80
 

Team Stats
FG 27-70 29-69
Field Goal % 39 42
3PT 8-22 6-26
Three Point % 36 23
FT 11-14 16-21
Free Throw % 79 76
Rebounds 41 46
Offensive Rebounds 10 12
Defensive Rebounds 31 34
Assists 22 15
Steals 2 3
Blocks 2 8
Total Turnovers 6 4
Points Off Turnovers 6 3
Fast Break Points 6 7
Points in Paint 30 40
Fouls 20 14
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 13 8
Percent Led 91 7

Team Notes

  • TCU posted consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time in men’s and women’s basketball history with the victory.
  • The Horned Frogs’ 25 wins are tied for their second-most in a season.
  • TCU has won at least 13 conference games for only the fifth time in a season with the result.
  • TCU picked up its first victory over the Cyclones in Schollmaier Arena since 2020.
  • The Horned Frogs tied the all-time series between TCU and Iowa State at 12-12 since joining the Big 12 in 2011-12.
  • TCU has erased double-digit deficits in each of its last two home wins.
  • TCU’s 2:48 atop the scoreboard was the least amount of time the Horned Frogs have spent with the lead in a win in the Mark Campbell era.
  • The 13-point deficit overcome is tied for the largest comeback effort under Campbell. TCU trailed No. 3 Notre Dame 53-39 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter of an eventual 76-68 win on Nov. 29, 2024 in the Cayman Islands Classic.
  • TCU boosted its home record over the last three seasons to 54-4.
  • Miles and Suarez teamed up to score 40-plus for the 10th time.
  • Miles, Suarez and Donovyn Hunter (seven points) have now combined to score 50-plus in 14 games.
  • TCU benefitted from a 25-point scorer for the seventh time this season. The Frogs are 5-2 in 2025-26 and 29-2 over the last three seasons when a player scored 25-plus.
  • TCU improved to 11-0 in the Campbell era when multiple players post a double-double or a triple-double in the same game.
  • TCU held Iowa State 13 points below its season scoring average.
  • TCU finished with eight blocks, its most in a Big 12 game this season.
  • The Frogs’ 31 points in the final frame were their most in the fourth quarter in a game all year.
  • Sunday’s announced crowd of 5,381 fans was the sixth-largest under Campbell.
  • TCU is now 4-0 in games played on ESPN this season.

