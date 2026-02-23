Olivia Miles scores 26 to lead TCU past Iowa State, TCU 41 straight home wins.

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ISU
|24
|16
|18
|15
|73
|
TCU
|16
|18
|15
|31
|80
|
Team Stats
|FG
|27-70
|29-69
|Field Goal %
|39
|42
|3PT
|8-22
|6-26
|Three Point %
|36
|23
|FT
|11-14
|16-21
|Free Throw %
|79
|76
|Rebounds
|41
|46
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|31
|34
|Assists
|22
|15
|Steals
|2
|3
|Blocks
|2
|8
|Total Turnovers
|6
|4
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|3
|Fast Break Points
|6
|7
|Points in Paint
|30
|40
|Fouls
|20
|14
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|13
|8
|Percent Led
|91
|7
Team Notes
- TCU posted consecutive 25-win seasons for the first time in men’s and women’s basketball history with the victory.
- The Horned Frogs’ 25 wins are tied for their second-most in a season.
- TCU has won at least 13 conference games for only the fifth time in a season with the result.
- TCU picked up its first victory over the Cyclones in Schollmaier Arena since 2020.
- The Horned Frogs tied the all-time series between TCU and Iowa State at 12-12 since joining the Big 12 in 2011-12.
- TCU has erased double-digit deficits in each of its last two home wins.
- TCU’s 2:48 atop the scoreboard was the least amount of time the Horned Frogs have spent with the lead in a win in the Mark Campbell era.
- The 13-point deficit overcome is tied for the largest comeback effort under Campbell. TCU trailed No. 3 Notre Dame 53-39 with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter of an eventual 76-68 win on Nov. 29, 2024 in the Cayman Islands Classic.
- TCU boosted its home record over the last three seasons to 54-4.
- Miles and Suarez teamed up to score 40-plus for the 10th time.
- Miles, Suarez and Donovyn Hunter (seven points) have now combined to score 50-plus in 14 games.
- TCU benefitted from a 25-point scorer for the seventh time this season. The Frogs are 5-2 in 2025-26 and 29-2 over the last three seasons when a player scored 25-plus.
- TCU improved to 11-0 in the Campbell era when multiple players post a double-double or a triple-double in the same game.
- TCU held Iowa State 13 points below its season scoring average.
- TCU finished with eight blocks, its most in a Big 12 game this season.
- The Frogs’ 31 points in the final frame were their most in the fourth quarter in a game all year.
- Sunday’s announced crowd of 5,381 fans was the sixth-largest under Campbell.
- TCU is now 4-0 in games played on ESPN this season.