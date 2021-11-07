Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 7 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (4-4, 2-2 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (6-1, 3-0 Home)



Dallas’ offense ranks as one of the top offenses in the NFL this season. The passing game is ranked in the top 10, while the running game is averaging 152 yards on the ground. Dallas is a very exciting team. The Denver Broncos are coming into this game riding high on a victory against the Washington Football Team. The Broncos traded former Super Bowl MVP linebacker Von Miller to the LA Rams for a few draft picks. He was their best defensive player which left fans scratching their heads. They will miss him for this one.



Dak Is Back!

On Wednesday, Dak practiced at full speed with the first unit at The Star. He missed last week with a calf strain and back up QB Cooper Rush led the team to victory on the road in Minnesota. Dak is one of the top quarterbacks in the league and is leading in votes for Comeback Player of the Year. Keep an eye on #4 under center this year.



Denver Broncos

Say whatever you want about Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. He has been one of the shining stars for the Broncos this year. He’s playing behind a makeshift offensive line and that’s not stopping him from producing. He has 1914 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Running back Melvin Gordon III has new life in Denver. He has 397 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns this season. He is a problem for teams with an aggressive defense. Before we write the Broncos defense off, they only allow 17 points per game to the opposition this season. One of the best pass rushers in the league was traded so we will see if the Broncos defense continues to live up to the hype.



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys defense has shown up for every challenge this year. The defense is giving up 23 points per game to opposition and one of the top defenses in take aways this season. The defense is only giving up 88 yards rushing per game. CB Trevon Diggs and LB Micah Parsons have won NFC Defensive Player of the Week on multiple occasions this year. The defense is outshining the stars on offense. This Dallas Cowboys team is solid in all three phases of the game (offense, defense and special teams) which makes this team dangerous. A win this week will have the team sitting pretty in the division and in the NFC conference. The x factor this week will be tight end Dalton Schultz. Getting him the ball will be key in the middle of the field since Blake Jarwin is out due to injury.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 69% chance of winning at home. Dallas has a few key players questionable this week. Wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper are listed as questionable. The aforementioned Blake Jarwin is definitely out. Dallas has Micheal Gallup, Noah Brown and Malik Turner that will fill in just fine. I’m taking Dallas by 14!



Final score

Dallas Cowboys – 31

Broncos Broncos – 17