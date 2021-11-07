Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – November 7 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.



Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (7-1, 4-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (4-4, 2-2 Home)



Both teams are fixtures in leading the NFL in the regular season and playoffs. When you talk about the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs have owned the division the last 6 years. Green Bay on the other hand is led by league MVP Aaron Rodgers who is out for this game with Covid issues. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC-NFC match up in Kansas City.



The Tale of 2 Quarterbacks

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has been on a tear this year. Even with DeVante Adams and Allen Lazard being out, he has produced with unknown guys on offense. Chiefs QB and former MVP Patrick Mahomes seems to be forcing the ball down the field. He has weapons, but he’s trying to win games by himself which causes him to turn the ball over. He’s leading the league in interceptions with 10.



Green Bay Packers

We all know that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers is out this game with a positive test for COVID-19. He took an immune system boost instead of what was approved by the government. Back up quarterback Jordan Love the Packers first round this season will be making his first start and has all the weapons at his disposal. Running back Aaron Jones gets his chance to carry his team this week. The defense will have their hands full with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes running wild all over the field. The Packers defense will the x factor on the road this week.



Kansas City Chiefs

QB Patrick Mahomes is trying to get back on track. He has struggled by turning the ball over forcing passes down the field. He has TE Travis Kelce in the passing game, but has forced passes to wide out Tyreek Hill. Hill is a dynamic talent with speed to match. Hill has dropped a few balls and caused a few turnovers by not securing passes from Mahomes. The defense will get a shot at Green Bay’s back up quarterback in this one. Kansas City is one of the best in sacks and creating turnovers. Both defenses will be tested in Kansas City this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 58% chance of winning at home. Both defenses are struggling and the team that plays tough on the defensive side of the ball will win. I’m taking the Chiefs by 12!



Final Score

Kansas City Chiefs – 32

Green Bay Packers – 20