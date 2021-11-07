Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins

Sunday – November 7 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: Fox

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, FL

Records Before Game

Houston Texans (1-7, 0-4 Away)

Miami Dolphins (1-7, 0-3Home)

It’s been a while but the Houston Texans are in a race, but not one to really brag about, but it’s a race for the first overall draft pick. That’s right folks, this game has bigger implications than just trade talks with QB Deshaun Watson. The winner of this game essentially will forfeit the second pick to the loser. So will the Houston Texans actually try to win?

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor will start today against the 1-7 Miami Dolphins. Taylor has been out and hasn’t played since Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns when he injured his left hamstring. The Texans were scoreless against the Los Angeles Rams last week for three quarters but were able to put up 22 points in the fourth quarter with about five minutes remaining in the game, coming up short 38-22. Too little, too late.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are rocking the loss column like the Texans in today’s matchup. QB Tua Tagovailoa is completing 65% of his passes with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. The Dolphins ground game averaging just over 78 yards per contest. Nothing really exciting to report with this team either.

Prediction

The Houston Texans haven’t won a road game since November of last year. The Miami Dolphins haven’t won a home game since December of last year. Today one of these teams will change that. Who you ask? Your guess is good as mine. I feel a last minute score being the determining factor.

Final Score

Miami Dolphins – 23

Houston Texans – 21