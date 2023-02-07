Dallas Mavericks: The Addition of Kyrie Irving and a Road Trip

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are making some moves right before the NBA trade deadline. The Mavericks got PG Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. The Mavericks also got veteran forward Markeith Morris in the deal. The Mavericks gave up Guard Spencer Dinwiddie and PF Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Here’s the thing, Dallas gave up way too much in this trade. “Kyrie will make a huge impact on this team because he’s a proven winner”, Tim Hardaway Jr. shared. He can play along other ball heavy stars! He has played with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from the Celtics. There was no way possible that he was going to sign a long-term deal with the Nets with how they treated, fined and suspended him because of his beliefs. The Mavericks are the winners at this point of the trade. Keep in mind that he won’t sign a long-term deal here.



2/8 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers – TV: ESPN

Dallas is the underdog in this game. Everyone’s looking for the Clippers to blow out the Mavericks on the road. Dallas will give the new guys Kyrie Irving and Markeith Morris some playing time. Look for this game to be closer than anyone thinks. I have the Clippers by 10! Final Score: Mavericks 107 – Clippers 117



2/10 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is the first of back-to-back games against the Kings. Dallas is looking for a player to step up and fill the shoes of Luka while he’s out injured. Keep an eye on Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kyrie Irving building rapport and meshing in their 3rd game together. I’m taking Dallas in this by 8! The Kings are struggling right now. Final Score: Mavericks 116 – Kings 108



2/11 – 9:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas should get a quality back-to-back game in the capital city of California. The Kings are a mediocre team without veteran leaderships. Dallas has a championship caliber leader in Kyrie. He will be the x-factor for the Mavericks in game two of a back-to back on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 9! Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Kings 101