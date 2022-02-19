Chris Stapleton Coming to Dickies Arena

Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” will continue throughout 2022 with newly added stops at L.A.’s The Forum, Detroit’s Comerica Park, DC’s Merriweather Post Pavilion, Long Island’s Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center and Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena among many others.

See below for complete itinerary.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced shows go on-sale next Friday, February 25 at 10:00am local time. Stapleton’s fan club will have early access to tickets with pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 22 at 10:00am local time through Thursday, February 24 at 10:00pm local time.

Full details can be found at StapletonFanClub.com. Citi is the official card of Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning February 22 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, February 24 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The new performances add to yet another monumental year for the 5x GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician, who is nominated for three more awards at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards—Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Song (“Cold”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”)—as well as five awards at this year’s 57th ACM Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year (“You Should Probably Leave,” as artist and producer) and Video of the Year (Taylor Swift’s “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)).”

Moreover, Stapleton’s current single, “You Should Probably Leave,” reached #1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts last week—his third #1 as an artist following 2021’s “Starting Over” and 2018’s “Broken Halos.”

Stapleton also earned Best Country Tour at last week’s 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards and was recently the subject of an in-depth profile at CBS’ “60 Minutes.”

Released last fall on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life’s simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Country Albums chart and landed on several “Best of 2020” lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, “Chris Stapleton’s roar isn’t designed to scare you off. It’s regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy…on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back.”

Kentucky-born Stapleton is a 5x Grammy, 14x CMA and 9x ACM Award-winner and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians.

Following 2015’s quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, “Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton’s vocals that make him one of country music’s most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain.”

He was also recently announced as the first-ever “Artist-Songwriter of the Decade” recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

CHRIS STAPLETON’S “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW”

BOLD on-sale next Friday, February 25 at 10:00am local time

March 17—Houston, TX—Houston Rodeo

March 18—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

March 19—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

April 8—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 9—Atlantic City, NJ—Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

April 20—Toledo, OH—Huntington Center* (SOLD OUT)

April 21—Columbus, OH—Schottenstein Center*

April 23—Lexington, KY—A Concert for Kentucky – Kroger Field† (SOLD OUT)

April 28—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens‡

April 29—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre‡ (SOLD OUT)

April 30—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 5—Regina, SK—Brandt Centre‡

May 6—Saskatoon, SK—Sasktel Centre‡

May 7—Winnipeg, MB—Canada Life Centre‡

May 11—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place‡ (SOLD OUT)

May 12—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome‡

May 14—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

June 2—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena+

June 3—Ridgefield, WA—Sunlight Supple Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 4—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheater+ (SOLD OUT)

June 9—San Diego, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre#

June 10—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum#

June 11—San Bernardino, CA—Glen Helen Amphitheater#

June 16—Bakersfield, CA—Mechanics Bank Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

June 17—Sacramento, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 18—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre+ (SOLD OUT)

June 23—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre^ (SOLD OUT)

June 24—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^

June 25—Denver, CO—Ball Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

July 7—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center°

July 8—Detroit, MI—Comerica Park§

July 9—Charleston, WV—Charleston Coliseum°

July 21—Mt. Pleasant, MI—Soaring Eagle Casino‡

July 22—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center°

July 23—Chicago, IL—Wrigley Field**

July 28—Huntsville, AL—The Orion Amphitheater°

July 29—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP°

July 30—Kansas City, MO—GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium††

August 17—Canandaigua, NY—CMAC°

August 19—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center° (SOLD OUT)

August 20—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion°

August 25—Wantagh, NY—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater‡‡

August 26—Saratoga, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center‡‡

August 27—Hershey, PA–Hersheypark Stadium‡‡

September 2-4—Snowmass, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass

October 6—Grand Forks, ND—Alerus Center‡‡

October 7—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center‡‡

October 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum‡‡

October 13—Jacksonville, FL—VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡‡

October 14—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡‡

October 15—Hollywood, FL—Hard Rock Live‡‡

October 20—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena‡‡

October 21—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena‡‡

October 22—New Orleans, LA—Smoothie King Center‡‡ (on-sale March 11)

October 27—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡‡

“ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” SPECIAL GUESTS

*with special guests Margo Price and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow and Yola

‡with special guest Elle King

+with special guests Margo Price and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

#with special guests Dwight Yoakam and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^with special guests Elle King and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

°with special guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards

§with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Marty Stuart and Madeline Edwards

**with special guests The Highwomen, Mavis Staples and Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

††with George Strait

‡‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade