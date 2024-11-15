Are You Ready Tour, Creed headlines a sold out show at Dickies Arena

A sold out crowd at Dickies Arena was treated to a 3 hour show that kept the fans rocking all night long.
Mammoth opened the show and got the crowd rocking followed by 3 Doors Down and Creed.
Creed Setlist
- Bullets
- “Freedom Fighter”
- Torn
- “Are You Ready?”
- “Never Die”
- “My Own Prison”
- “What If”
- “Say I”
- “Faceless Man”
- Rain
- One
- “What’s This Life For”
- “With Arms Wide Open”
- Higher
- “One Last Breath”
- “My Sacrifice”
3 Doors Down Setlist
- Train
- “It’s Not My Time”
- Loser
- “Duck and Run”
- “Here Without You”
- “Time of My Life”
- “Away From the Sun”
- “The Road I’m On”
- “Never Look Down”
- “Let Me Go”
- “Landing in London”
- Kryptonite
- “When I’m Gone”
Mammoth Setlist
- Another Celebration at the End of the World
- You’re to Blame
- I’m Alright
- Distance
- Take a Bow
- Don’t Back Down