Are You Ready Tour, Creed headlines a sold out show at Dickies Arena

November 15, 2024 Entertainment, Featured, Galleries, Music

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

A sold out crowd at Dickies Arena was treated to a 3 hour show that kept the fans rocking all night long.

Mammoth opened the show and got the crowd rocking followed by 3 Doors Down and Creed.

Creed Setlist

  1. Bullets
  2. “Freedom Fighter”
  3. Torn
  4. “Are You Ready?”
  5. “Never Die”
  6. “My Own Prison”
  7. “What If”
  8. “Say I”
  9. “Faceless Man”
  10. Rain
  11. One
  12. “What’s This Life For”
  13. “With Arms Wide Open”
  14. Higher
  15. “One Last Breath”
  16. “My Sacrifice”

3 Doors Down Setlist

  1. Train
  2. “It’s Not My Time”
  3. Loser
  4. “Duck and Run”
  5. “Here Without You”
  6. “Time of My Life”
  7. “Away From the Sun”
  8. “The Road I’m On”
  9. “Never Look Down”
  10. “Let Me Go”
  11. “Landing in London”
  12. Kryptonite
  13. “When I’m Gone”

Mammoth Setlist

  1. Another Celebration at the End of the World
  2. You’re to Blame
  3. I’m Alright
  4. Distance
  5. Take a Bow
  6. Don’t Back Down
 

