Paul McCartney Coming to Dickies Arena

Fort Worth, TX — Following more than a year of speculation, Paul McCartney announces today the GOT BACK Tour, a 13-city return to U.S. stages, kicking off in Spokane WA and making it’s only stop in Texas at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on May 17th.

This will be Paul’s first show in Fort Worth since 1976 with Wings!

“I said at the end of the last tour that I’d see you next time. I said I was going to get back to you. Well, I got back!”—Paul McCartney

Tickets will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 25 at 10am. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 22 at 10am through Thursday, February 24 at 10pm.

Dickies Arena subscriber list will be able to purchase tickets in advance to the general public as well on Thursday, February 24th from 10am to 10pm. To join the subscriber list, please go to DickiesArena.com.

“We are beyond thrilled and honored to be one of 13 cities to host Paul McCartney’s Got Back Tour,” said Matt Homan, General Manager and President of Trail Drive Management Corp. “Our goal at Dickies Arena is to bring first class entertainment to Fort Worth and it doesn’t get much better than Paul McCartney”.

GOT BACK marks Paul’s first series of live shows since his 39-date, 12-country FRESHEN UP Tour wrapped in July 2019 with an epic legendary performance generating rave reviews including:

“The perfect display of the philosophy McCartney has embodied over his 60-year career in music… the perfect bow to tie up the perfect show, with the final lyric of the night an ever-appropriate one: ‘And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.’”—BILLBOARD

“Macca continues to put artists half his age and younger to shame with epic shows featuring his crackerjack band and a jukebox of hits”—ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY Best Live Music Performances of 2019

“The best thing about a McCartney show is how many generations of people leave with the broadest smile upon their face. Whether it’s the first time they’ve seen him or the tenth, he never, ever, disappoints.”—FLAUNT

“McCartney was in top form, his voice effortlessly climbing to the heights it always hit so easily back in the day… “—THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

“The total and complete immersion into MaccaLand was colorful and loud, rocking and rolling, nostalgic and present, and, above all, in the truest sense, marvelous… And, in the end, the love McCartney has taken for 60 years was equal to the love he’s made for generations.”—RELIX

With songs like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Live and Let Die’, ‘Band on the Run’, ‘Let It Be’ and so many more, the Paul McCartney live experience is everything any music lover could ever want from a rock show: Hours of the greatest moments from the last 60 years of music — dozens of songs from Paul’s solo, Wings and of course Beatles catalogues that have formed the soundtracks of our lives.

Paul and his band have performed in an unparalleled range of venues and locations throughout the Americas, the UK, Europe, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and all points between: outside the Coliseum in Rome, Moscow’s Red Square, Buckingham Palace, The White House, a free show in Mexico for over 400,000 people, the last ever show at San Francisco’s Candlestick Park where The Beatles played their final concert in 1966, a 2016 week in the California desert that included two headline sets at the historic Desert Trip festival and a jam-packed club gig for a few hundred lucky fans at Pappy & Harriet’s Pioneertown Palace, and even one performance broadcast live into Space!

Featuring Paul’s longtime band – Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar) and Abe Laboriel Jr (drums) – and constantly upgraded state of the art audiFfo and video technology that ensures an unforgettable experience from every seat in the house, a Paul McCartney concert is never anything short of life-changing.