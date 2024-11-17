Leon Bridges Comes Home to Dickies Arena

Photos and words by Dustin Schneider

On a cool autumn night in Fort Worth, Dickies Arena came alive as artistry and sound converged for a night that will resonate in local history. Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, and Hermanos Gutiérrez delivered a lineup as rich and dynamic as the city they performed in. Each act brought its own flavor, blending nostalgia with fresh takes on timeless genres, creating a night that felt both intimate and monumental.

The evening began with Hermanos Gutiérrez, the Swiss-Ecuadorian duo of brothers Estevan and Alejandro Gutiérrez. Their instrumental performance, rooted in cinematic guitar melodies, transported the audience to landscapes of desert sunsets and endless horizons. Their music, both meditative and evocative, set a tone of introspection and beauty. The crowd, still filing in, responded with rapt attention, a testament to the duo’s ability to capture hearts with simplicity and emotion.

Charley Crockett followed, exuding charisma and cowboy charm. A native Texan, Crockett’s fusion of honky-tonk, blues, and retro country felt like a homecoming celebration. With his deep, soulful voice and mastery of storytelling, Crockett showcased tracks like “I’m Just a Clown” and “Lonesome Drifter,” drawing cheers from a crowd who knew every lyric. Dressed in a vintage-inspired leather tasseled jacket, Charley paid homage to the Lone Star State’s musical roots while carving his own niche in the modern Americana scene. His energy was infectious, turning the arena into a spirited dancehall at times.

Then came the man of the hour: Leon Bridges. The Fort Worth native emerged to thunderous applause, his every move a reminder of his status as the city’s golden son. From the first notes of the opener “When A Man Cries,” his voice washed over the arena like a soulful tide, both nostalgic and contemporary. Backed by a stellar band, pedal steel guitarist Will Van Horn, multi-instrumentalist Emily Elbert, and Brandon Marcel, drummer Brandon Combs, guitarist Davin Givhan, bassist Corbin Jones, and pianist Dave Mackay, Bridges’ performance was both polished and deeply heartfelt, a reflection of his artistic journey from performing in small venues to becoming an international sensation.

One of the big highlights of the night came midway through the encore when Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker took the stage to a wave of applause. Declaring November 15 as “Leon Bridges Day,” Parker praised the artist for his contributions to music and his unwavering representation of the city saying, “The reason I’m up here, is you can feel the city’s love and appreciation. You can feel it in his music; you know he loves his city. This is your city, Leon. We love Leon Bridges — we’re so proud of him. We can’t wait to see what he does next.” Bridges visibly moved, stated, “It’s so dope to end the tour in Fort Worth.”

Then Charley Crockett joined Leon on stage as they ran through George Strait’s “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” which whipped Dickies Arena into a frenzy!

This unforgettable concert was more than a showcase of talent; it was a reminder of the power of music to bring people together and celebrate a community’s identity. For Fort Worth, it was a night to be proud of—and for everyone in attendance, it was a memory to treasure.