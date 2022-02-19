7 Baylor beats TCU twice this week

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Senior Okako Adika knocked down four three-pointers and finished with a team-best 23 points, but the TCU Horned Frogs came up short 78-59 in a home defeat to the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
THE RUNDOWN
The Horned Frogs and Bears traded buckets throughout the majority of the first half. Neither team led by more than six points and TCU managed to knockdown a pair of three-pointers at the end of the second quarter to pull with three points of Baylor, down 32-29 at the half.
Baylor opened the third quarter with a 4-0 run and later used a 16-5 run, pushing its lead up to 16 points, 52-36. The Bears led by as many as 22 points down the stretch before a late 13-6 run by TCU pulled the Horned Frogs within 15 points.
Baylor 78
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|01
|Smith,NaLyssa
|*
|23
|10-16
|0-1
|3-3
|2-6
|8
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|23
|04
|Egbo,Queen
|*
|28
|6-13
|0-0
|2-2
|5-7
|12
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|14
|03
|Lewis,Jordan
|*
|33
|3-9
|2-4
|4-9
|2-3
|5
|3
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|24
|Andrews,Sarah
|*
|28
|5-12
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|1
|1
|1
|12
|21
|Asberry,Ja’Mee
|*
|30
|0-7
|0-7
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|4
|10
|Owens,Jaden
|
|25
|3-4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|51
|Bickle,Caitlin
|
|26
|1-7
|1-3
|3-4
|4-4
|8
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|25
|Gillispie,Kendra
|
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Katramados,Andrea
|
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|28-68
|6-22
|16-22
|16-27
|43
|18
|20
|8
|7
|10
|78
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|6-17
|1-3
|0-0
|35.29 %
|33.33 %
|0.00%
|2nd Quarter
|8-19
|2-8
|1-2
|42.11 %
|25.00 %
|50.00 %
|3rd Quarter
|9-14
|1-3
|7-9
|64.29 %
|33.33 %
|77.78 %
|4th Quarter
|5-18
|2-8
|8-11
|27.78 %
|25.00 %
|72.73 %
|Total
|28-68
|6-22
|16-22
|
|41.2 %
|27.3 %
|72.7 %
|Technical Fouls: (1) Egbo,Queen
|Second Chance Points: 15
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 28
|Fast Break Points: 8
|Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 18
|Bench Points: 13
TCU 59
|##
|Player
|GS
|MIN
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|ORB-DRB
|REB
|PF
|A
|TO
|BLK
|STL
|PTS
|04
|Adika,Okako
|*
|35
|7-16
|4-9
|5-6
|2-7
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|20
|Heard,Lauren
|*
|37
|4-10
|0-0
|4-6
|1-1
|2
|2
|5
|4
|0
|2
|12
|24
|Mokwuah,Kayla
|*
|22
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2-6
|8
|4
|1
|5
|3
|0
|6
|23
|Berry,Michelle
|*
|32
|2-9
|1-6
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|02
|Manumaleuga,Tara
|*
|15
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|Diggs,Tavy
|
|15
|3-8
|1-1
|0-0
|4-3
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|7
|05
|Morris,Yummy
|
|15
|0-4
|0-0
|3-4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|15
|Holmes,Aja
|
|14
|1-3
|1-2
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|00
|Germond,Caroline
|
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Bradley,Paige
|
|2
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Morris,Patricia
|
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TM
|TEAM
|
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|–
|200
|20-61
|7-20
|12-18
|15-26
|41
|19
|15
|16
|6
|4
|59
|Team Summary
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|1st Quarter
|2-18
|0-6
|5-6
|11.11 %
|0.00 %
|83.33 %
|2nd Quarter
|8-15
|4-6
|0-0
|53.33 %
|66.67 %
|0.00%
|3rd Quarter
|5-14
|1-3
|2-4
|35.71 %
|33.33 %
|50.00 %
|4th Quarter
|5-14
|2-5
|5-8
|35.71 %
|40.00 %
|62.50 %
|Total
|20-61
|7-20
|12-18
|
|32.8 %
|35.0 %
|66.7 %
|Technical Fouls: none
|Second Chance Points: 11
|Scores Tied: 4 time(s)
|Points in the Paint: 18
|Fast Break Points: 2
|Lead Changed: 3 time(s)
|Points off Turnovers: 4
|Bench Points: 13