7 Baylor beats TCU twice this week

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Senior Okako Adika knocked down four three-pointers and finished with a team-best 23 points, but the TCU Horned Frogs came up short 78-59 in a home defeat to the No. 7-ranked Baylor Bears Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



THE RUNDOWN

The Horned Frogs and Bears traded buckets throughout the majority of the first half. Neither team led by more than six points and TCU managed to knockdown a pair of three-pointers at the end of the second quarter to pull with three points of Baylor, down 32-29 at the half.



Baylor opened the third quarter with a 4-0 run and later used a 16-5 run, pushing its lead up to 16 points, 52-36. The Bears led by as many as 22 points down the stretch before a late 13-6 run by TCU pulled the Horned Frogs within 15 points.

Baylor 78 Baylor 78 ## Player GS MIN FG 3PT FT ORB-DRB REB PF A TO BLK STL PTS 01 Smith,NaLyssa * 23 10-16 0-1 3-3 2-6 8 4 0 3 1 0 23 04 Egbo,Queen * 28 6-13 0-0 2-2 5-7 12 5 0 0 3 1 14 03 Lewis,Jordan * 33 3-9 2-4 4-9 2-3 5 3 4 2 1 1 12 24 Andrews,Sarah * 28 5-12 2-6 0-0 0-0 0 2 7 1 1 1 12 21 Asberry,Ja’Mee * 30 0-7 0-7 4-4 0-4 4 0 3 0 0 5 4 10 Owens,Jaden 25 3-4 1-1 0-0 0-2 2 2 2 1 0 2 7 51 Bickle,Caitlin 26 1-7 1-3 3-4 4-4 8 1 4 1 1 0 6 25 Gillispie,Kendra 6 0-0 0-0 0-0 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 Katramados,Andrea 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TM TEAM 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2-1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 Totals – 200 28-68 6-22 16-22 16-27 43 18 20 8 7 10 78 Team Summary FG 3PT FT 1st Quarter 6-17 1-3 0-0 35.29 % 33.33 % 0.00% 2nd Quarter 8-19 2-8 1-2 42.11 % 25.00 % 50.00 % 3rd Quarter 9-14 1-3 7-9 64.29 % 33.33 % 77.78 % 4th Quarter 5-18 2-8 8-11 27.78 % 25.00 % 72.73 % Total 28-68 6-22 16-22 41.2 % 27.3 % 72.7 % Technical Fouls: (1) Egbo,Queen Second Chance Points: 15 Scores Tied: 4 time(s) Points in the Paint: 28 Fast Break Points: 8 Lead Changed: 3 time(s) Points off Turnovers: 18 Bench Points: 13