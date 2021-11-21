Baltimore Ravens vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Baltimore Ravens vs Chicago Bears

Sunday – November 21 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL.



Records Before the Game

Baltimore Ravens (6-3, 2-2 Away)

Chicago Bears (3-6, 2-2 Home)



Chicago has a chance to exercise their demons and beat the Ravens. The Ravens are reeling from a loss on the road to Miami and without the services of QB Lamar Jackson. Both teams are searching for a win this weekend. Let’s take a look at this game and keys for victory for both.



Quarterback play is key

The quarterback that controls the clock will be the victor. Both quarterbacks has 8 interceptions at this juncture of the season. Quarterback play will be so important because a qb can run and extend plays with his feet which is great for Bears QB Juston Fields. The Ravens will go with back up quarterback Tyler Huntley.



Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is 3-2 and 5 in their last 5 games. The have quality wins over Minnesota, LA Chargers and Indianapolis. The 2 games that they lost were to Miami and Cincinnati. The key for victory will be on the shoulders of quarterback Tyler Huntley. His play alone will either lift his team or fall to the Bears defense. The Ravens have key players listed as questionable for this game. On offense running back Latavius Murray, wide out Miles Boykin, tight end Nick Boyle and guard Patrick Mekari.



Chicago Bears

Chicago has a young team. The team is lead by rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Saying that he’s dynamic is an understatement. He has 1282 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. He has some growing to do because of his inexperience in the pro game. Look for Chicago to establish the run early and open up the passing lanes for Fields and put points on the board. The Bears defense will be tested this week. The defense that creates turnovers will win this game easily.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 51.4% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Ravens by 3!



Final Score

Ravens – 21

Bears – 18