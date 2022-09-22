North Texas Mean Green vs Memphis Tigers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Memphis Tigers

Saturday – September 24 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN.



Records Before the Game

UNT Mean Green (2-2)

Memphis Tigers (2-1)



UNT lost big time on the road in Las Vegas by the score of 58-27. Memphis took care of business at home against Arkansas State 44-32. This week will be a test for both teams. A win this weekend will move the winner up in conference standings. Let’s take a look at UNT on the road in Memphis!



Hears the skinny!

UNT has a pretty good offense, but the defense is giving up way too many points on that side of the ball. The offense is averaging 31.8 points per game while the defense is giving up 36.5! That’s a recipe for disaster. The defense will need to step up and make some stops especially in the red zone.



UNT Mean Green

UNT is a team that plays tough in the first half. You can see the talented players on offense, defense and special teams. At first, I thought it was the play calling and decision making during the game. It’s about recruiting plain and simple. UNT has talented players at the skilled positions that haven’t taken the next step to get to the next level. I’m not criticizing these kids, but someone has to step up and lead this team! Keep an eye on the defense.



Memphis Tigers

Quarterback Seth Henigan is the leader. This kid is from Denton, Texas and grew up in the shadows of the UNT campus. He has 940 passing yards with 6 touchdowns and no interceptions. He is a huge factor why the Tigers are winning. Running back Jevyon Ducker is a guy you keep your eyes on. Last week he scored a 50-yard touchdown against Arkansas State. The Tigers defense will be on call at home this weekend.



Prediction

ESPN has the Tigers with a 90.1% chance of winning at home this weekend. Look for this game to be closer than anyone expects. I’m taking UNT by 7!



Final Score

Mean Green – 24

Tigers – 17