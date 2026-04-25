Card Comments… Paul Warfield

By Gregg Moeller

Why is Paul Warfield so happy?

He’s just won two Super Bowl rings, and is about to sign a BIG WFL contract. And he’s on a Wonder Bread card, and Wonder Bread builds strong bodies twelve ways. Budweiser and Doritos can’t claim that.

He may have been the greatest receiver in NFL history to that time, and others will argue for longer.

He was gifted with passers like Frank Ryan, Bob Griese and Earl Morrall. And I’m not being snarky–their skills were perfect for his style of play.

Since he couldn’t beat out Jim Brown for a running back spot, the Browns tried him out at wide receiver. That alone should put Blanton Collier in Canton.

He was the subject of a play President Richard Nixon suggested for Miami coach Don Shula in Super Bowl VI. It fell incomplete.

He played with incredible running backs such as Jim Brown and Larry Csonka, which meant defenses had to play him honestly. He feasted on that.

He played in seven NFL championship games, including Super Bowls, and won three of them.

He is in both the Dolphins and Browns Rings of Honor.

After retiring, he went to college at Kent State to study broadcasting, and became the campus radio station’s “morning mouth”.

And…well, he’s Paul Warfield, b!tch. (Yeah, Dave Chappelle is far better than I am. But he’s paid more.)

Learn more about Paul Warfield