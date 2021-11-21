Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – November 21 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (7-2, 3-1 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (6-4, 3-2 Home)



Dallas is one of the top 5 teams favored to go to the Super Bowl. Not only can they go to the big dance, but they are favored to win it all. In their last 5 games, Dallas has won four games and their only loss was to the Denver Broncos and we’re all still scratching our heads behind that game. Dallas’ quarterback Dak Prescott is the reigning NFC Player of Week. Dallas is going on the road into hostile territory looking for their eighth win of the season. Let’s take a look at this week’s NFL match up at Arrowhead.



Play Calling Is Key

Cowboys Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore is getting better by the game. Dallas doesn’t use a traditional fullback in the backfield. He used back up guard Conner McGovern as a lead blocker and protection for Dallas quarterbacks in tight situations. In the game against Atlanta, OC Moore lined Conner McGovern as a wide out on the first play of the game and CeeDee Lamb took the pass 37 yards on the reception. He also lined up as the running back on the goal line before breaking into motion. In the game against the Vikings, La’el Collins and McGovern lined up in the backfield to block for Elliot and Pollard on running plays.



Dallas Cowboys

It wasn’t that long ago that Dallas was the laughing stock of the NFL. Dak Prescott was out for the season. The offensive line was make shift at best and the defense gave up 35+ points on average per game it seemed to everyone. I didn’t even think the Cowboys could beat Alabama last season. Here we are a year later and the Cowboys are basically the number 3 team in the NFL depending on who you follow. The offense is averaging 31 points per game while the defense is giving up 21. The defense has made the biggest jump from last year to this year. Overall the defense is ranked #9 overall this season. They allow 371 total yards to opposition (rushing and passing) on average per game. Look for the Cowboys to apply pressure to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the coin toss. This will be a very interesting game.



Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs took a beating a couple of weeks ago from the Titans. Everyone was so worried about quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is leading the NFL in interceptions with 10. Mahomes as of late has played some very good ball. Last week he threw five touchdowns in a very important road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He has the weapons and getting the ball into the hands of his play makers will be key. Run defense will be key for the Chiefs if they want to beat Dallas. The defense gives up an average of 114 yards on the ground to opponents this season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 50.5% chance of winning on the road. No one is blind to the fact that the Chiefs are a very tough team at home. The Dallas Cowboys have fans in every city in the country. Will they have an impact in this game? I’m taking Dallas by 10!



Final Score

Dallas – 37

Kansas City – 27