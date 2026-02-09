Americans Shutout Admirals 4-0

|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|3
|0
|1
|4
Scoring
1st Period
Allen
3:17
Goal
Goal by #2 Quinn Warmuth, assisted by #6 Braidan Simmons-Fischer and #14 Kevin Gursoy.
Allen
11:47
Goal
Goal by #92 Colby McAuley, assisted by #7 Colton Hargrove and #67 Hank Crone.
Allen
17:57
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #6 Braidan Simmons-Fischer and #8 Ty Prefontaine.
3rd Period
Allen
17:35
Goal
Goal by #67 Hank Crone, assisted by #9 Danny Katic.
Penalties
1st Period
Norfolk
0:31
Penalty
Brandon Osmundson called for Tripping – minor (2:00 minutes)
Norfolk
10:05
Penalty
Grant Hebert called for Tripping – minor (2:00 minutes)
Norfolk
13:50
Penalty
Connor Fedorek called for Tripping – minor (2:00 minutes)
2nd Period
Allen
0:07
Penalty
Kevin Gursoy called for High-sticking – minor (2:00 minutes)
Allen
4:46
Penalty
Andre Anania called for Cross-Checking Minor (2:00 minutes)
Norfolk
10:24
Penalty
Dilan Savenkov called for Slashing – minor (2:00 minutes)
Allen
10:24
Penalty
Colby McAuley called for Fighting – Major (5:00 minutes)
Norfolk
10:24
Penalty
Dilan Savenkov called for Fighting – Major (5:00 minutes)
Allen
18:32
Penalty
Danny Katic called for Interference – minor (2:00 minutes)
3rd Period
Norfolk
5:59
Penalty
Nathan Noel called for High-sticking – double minor (4:00 minutes)
Allen
7:15
Penalty
Danny Katic called for Interference – minor (2:00 minutes)
Allen
18:20
Penalty
Braidan Simmons-Fischer called for Interference – minor (2:00 minutes)
Allen
20:00
Penalty
Andre Anania called for Game misconduct – Spearing (10:00 minutes)
Allen
20:00
Penalty
Andre Anania called for Spearing major (5:00 minutes)