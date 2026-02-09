TCU completes comeback over Kansas State 84-82

|Final
|1
|2
|T
|
KSU
|46
|36
|82
|
TCU
|42
|42
|84
|
Team Stats
|FG
|33-63
|27-59
|Field Goal %
|52
|46
|3PT
|11-26
|8-26
|Three Point %
|42
|31
|FT
|5-8
|22-36
|Free Throw %
|63
|61
|Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|17
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|23
|Assists
|24
|18
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|5
|0
|Total Turnovers
|12
|13
|Points Off Turnovers
|20
|22
|Fast Break Points
|14
|17
|Points in Paint
|34
|34
|Fouls
|23
|10
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|18
|2
|Percent Led
|99
|0
TEAM NOTES
– TCU won its fourth straight matchup over Kansas State. The Wildcats lead the series 21-15.
– Jamie Dixon improved to 12-11 against Kansas State as a head coach.
– TCU moved to 10-5 at home this season.
– TCU trailed by as many as 18 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. It marked the second-largest comeback in a win under Dixon. The largest was 20, which happened twice, most recently to UAPB on Nov. 7, 2022.
– TCU tied a season-low of 10 fouls committed as a team. The Frogs also had 10 against Oklahoma State (1/20/26).
– The Frogs’ 46 points allowed in the first half to Kansas State tied for the most surrendered in a half this season (46, 2H at Kansas 1/6/26).
– TCU outrebounded Kansas State 40-25. The Horned Frogs improved to 12-1 this season and 152-45 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– The Frogs’ plus-15 on the glass was their best margin in conference play this season and the most since outrebounding Florida A&M by 18 on Dec. 21, 2025.
– TCU had no blocked shots for the first time since Feb. 8, 2025, against Iowa State.