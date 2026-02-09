News Ticker

TCU completes comeback over Kansas State 84-82

February 9, 2026 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 T
KSU
 46 36 82
TCU
 42 42 84
 

Team Stats
FG 33-63 27-59
Field Goal % 52 46
3PT 11-26 8-26
Three Point % 42 31
FT 5-8 22-36
Free Throw % 63 61
Rebounds 25 40
Offensive Rebounds 8 17
Defensive Rebounds 17 23
Assists 24 18
Steals 8 7
Blocks 5 0
Total Turnovers 12 13
Points Off Turnovers 20 22
Fast Break Points 14 17
Points in Paint 34 34
Fouls 23 10
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 18 2
Percent Led 99 0

TEAM NOTES
– TCU won its fourth straight matchup over Kansas State. The Wildcats lead the series 21-15.
Jamie Dixon improved to 12-11 against Kansas State as a head coach.
– TCU moved to 10-5 at home this season.
– TCU trailed by as many as 18 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. It marked the second-largest comeback in a win under Dixon. The largest was 20, which happened twice, most recently to UAPB on Nov. 7, 2022.
– TCU tied a season-low of 10 fouls committed as a team. The Frogs also had 10 against Oklahoma State (1/20/26). 
– The Frogs’ 46 points allowed in the first half to Kansas State tied for the most surrendered in a half this season (46, 2H at Kansas 1/6/26).
– TCU outrebounded Kansas State 40-25. The Horned Frogs improved to 12-1 this season and 152-45 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– The Frogs’ plus-15 on the glass was their best margin in conference play this season and the most since outrebounding Florida A&M by 18 on Dec. 21, 2025.
– TCU had no blocked shots for the first time since Feb. 8, 2025, against Iowa State.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly