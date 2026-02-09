TCU completes comeback over Kansas State 84-82

Team Stats FG 33-63 27-59 Field Goal % 52 46 3PT 11-26 8-26 Three Point % 42 31 FT 5-8 22-36 Free Throw % 63 61 Rebounds 25 40 Offensive Rebounds 8 17 Defensive Rebounds 17 23 Assists 24 18 Steals 8 7 Blocks 5 0 Total Turnovers 12 13 Points Off Turnovers 20 22 Fast Break Points 14 17 Points in Paint 34 34 Fouls 23 10 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 18 2 Percent Led 99 0

TEAM NOTES

– TCU won its fourth straight matchup over Kansas State. The Wildcats lead the series 21-15.

– Jamie Dixon improved to 12-11 against Kansas State as a head coach.

– TCU moved to 10-5 at home this season.

– TCU trailed by as many as 18 with 7:26 remaining in the first half. It marked the second-largest comeback in a win under Dixon. The largest was 20, which happened twice, most recently to UAPB on Nov. 7, 2022.

– TCU tied a season-low of 10 fouls committed as a team. The Frogs also had 10 against Oklahoma State (1/20/26).

– The Frogs’ 46 points allowed in the first half to Kansas State tied for the most surrendered in a half this season (46, 2H at Kansas 1/6/26).

– TCU outrebounded Kansas State 40-25. The Horned Frogs improved to 12-1 this season and 152-45 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– The Frogs’ plus-15 on the glass was their best margin in conference play this season and the most since outrebounding Florida A&M by 18 on Dec. 21, 2025.

– TCU had no blocked shots for the first time since Feb. 8, 2025, against Iowa State.