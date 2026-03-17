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Stars fell to Utah 6-3 at the AAC

March 17, 2026 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 T
UTA
 1 1 4 6
DAL
 1 1 1 3

Scoring Summary

1st Period UTA DAL
6:17 Sam Steel (12)

Assists: Jamie Benn (16), Esa Lindell (22)
 0 1
12:11 Clayton Keller (20)

Assists: Mikhail Sergachev (34)
 1 1
 
 
2nd Period UTA DAL
7:20 Nate Schmidt (5)

Assists: Logan Cooley (13)
 2 1
15:34 Wyatt Johnston (37)

Assists: Miro Heiskanen (48), Jason Robertson (44)
 2 2
 
 
3rd Period UTA DAL
4:16 Jack McBain (7) (Shorthanded)

Unassisted
 3 2
8:05 Kailer Yamamoto (10)

Assists: Alexander Kerfoot (3)
 4 2
16:06 Michael Carcone (14) (Power Play)

Assists: JJ Peterka (19)
 5 2
19:20 Lawson Crouse (17) (Empty Net)

Assists: Nick Schmaltz (36)
 6 2
19:56 Adam Erne (5)

Assists: Arttu Hyry (1), Tyler Myers (8)
 6 3

Penalties

1st Period
11:26
Adam Erne Fighting against Brandon Tanev
11:26
Brandon Tanev Fighting against Adam Erne
15:02
Lian Bichsel Fighting against Jack McBain
15:02
Jack McBain Fighting against Lian Bichsel
16:27
Sam Steel Tripping against Clayton Keller
 
 
2nd Period
1:17
John Marino Holding the stick against Mavrik Bourque
8:57
Sean Durzi Tripping against Mavrik Bourque
 
 
3rd Period
3:04
Barrett Hayton Hooking against Lian Bichsel
9:27
Mavrik Bourque Roughing against Ian Cole
14:29
Michael Bunting Cross-checking against Ian Cole

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