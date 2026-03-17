Stars fell to Utah 6-3 at the AAC

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|T
|
UTA
|1
|1
|4
|6
|
DAL
|1
|1
|1
|3
Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|UTA
|DAL
|6:17
|Sam Steel (12)
Assists: Jamie Benn (16), Esa Lindell (22)
|0
|1
|12:11
|Clayton Keller (20)
Assists: Mikhail Sergachev (34)
|1
|1
|2nd Period
|UTA
|DAL
|7:20
|Nate Schmidt (5)
Assists: Logan Cooley (13)
|2
|1
|15:34
|Wyatt Johnston (37)
Assists: Miro Heiskanen (48), Jason Robertson (44)
|2
|2
|3rd Period
|UTA
|DAL
|4:16
|Jack McBain (7) (Shorthanded)
Unassisted
|3
|2
|8:05
|Kailer Yamamoto (10)
Assists: Alexander Kerfoot (3)
|4
|2
|16:06
|Michael Carcone (14) (Power Play)
Assists: JJ Peterka (19)
|5
|2
|19:20
|Lawson Crouse (17) (Empty Net)
Assists: Nick Schmaltz (36)
|6
|2
|19:56
|Adam Erne (5)
Assists: Arttu Hyry (1), Tyler Myers (8)
|6
|3
Penalties
|1st Period
|11:26
|
Adam Erne Fighting against Brandon Tanev
|11:26
|
Brandon Tanev Fighting against Adam Erne
|15:02
|
Lian Bichsel Fighting against Jack McBain
|15:02
|
Jack McBain Fighting against Lian Bichsel
|16:27
|
Sam Steel Tripping against Clayton Keller
|2nd Period
|1:17
|
John Marino Holding the stick against Mavrik Bourque
|8:57
|
Sean Durzi Tripping against Mavrik Bourque
|3rd Period
|3:04
|
Barrett Hayton Hooking against Lian Bichsel
|9:27
|
Mavrik Bourque Roughing against Ian Cole
|14:29
|
Michael Bunting Cross-checking against Ian Cole