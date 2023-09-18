New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New Orleans Saints vs Carolina Panthers

Monday – September 18 – 6:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Records Before the Game

New Orleans Saints (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Carolina Panthers (0-1, 0-0 Home)



Let’s start off by mentioning that both teams have new starting quarterbacks this season. The Saints signed veteran Derek Carr. His relationship with the Raiders came to an unceremonious end after nine seasons. The Panthers on the other hand, drafted Bryce Young in the NFL draft. Last week both quarterbacks looked as if they didn’t have control over their respected play books. Well, it’s Week 2 and let’s give both QBs the benefit of the doubt. This game will be better than expected. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s early Monday Night Football game.



Why you should watch this game

It all depends on who you like Monday night. If you are a Saints fans and you are from the South, well this is your game or you’re a fan of the NFC. Either way the NFL is taking over Monday night.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a championship match on WWE between Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Cody “The American Nightmare” Rhodes. You and your son watch Monday Night Raw every week together. This is the match up of the year and you could care less who wins this game.



New Orleans Saints

The Saints have a new signal caller in Derek Carr. For years he couldn’t get over the hump in Las Vegas. This Saints team has the talent to get into the playoffs. I can see the Saints making the playoffs and getting deep into the second season. Running back Jamaal Williams will need to get at least 15-20 carries. Alvin Kamara won’t be the x-factor for this one. He is currently suspended. That means the offensive coordinator will have gameplay differently and use other assets to pull off the victory. The OC is the x-factor for the Saints.

Carolina Panthers

Is first round draft choice Bryce Young ready to lead an NFL team? He has the talent to be a really good quarterback, but this isn’t his time. I would have started him in Game 6 this season and let him slowly take the reins. Right now, the game is a bit too fast for him. Former Eagle Running Back Miles Sanders will need the ball and pass protect for Young. This is a good team if you look at the roster, but they need veteran leadership to help this team learn how to win games. The offensive line will be the x-factor for a win on the road in “The Big Easy”!



Prediction

ESPN has the Saints with a 61.4% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Saints in this one. Who cares about the over/under, just take the Saints. Carolina isn’t that good!



Final Score

Saints – 28

Panthers – 13