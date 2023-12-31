2023 CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Preview: #4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #1 Michigan Wolverines

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide vs #1 Michigan Wolverines

Monday – January 1 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Rose Bowl – Pasadena, CA



Records Before the Game

#4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1 SEC)

#1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0 Big Ten)



How They Got Here

The Crimson Tide won the SEC championship by beating the Georgia Bulldogs by 3 points in their conference title game. The Crimson Tide has taken the SEC title from the best team in college this year. Everyone thought the Florida State would play in this game, but the powers that be selected Alabama and turned the college football world on its head. I shared that the college football playoff system should be renamed to the “Alabama Invitational”. The Michigan Wolverines have had their share of controversy this season as well. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended for 5 games because of the signal stealing allegations and his team kept on rolling this season. The winner of this game should walk away with the national championship this season.



#4 Alabama Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide is considered one of the top college football programs for the past 10 years. They have been in the title game 6 times with 4 wins during that span. The Tide this season is led by quarterback Jalen Milroe. He has passed for 2718 yards with 23 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Milroe has 7 rushing touchdowns this season. He’s dangerous when he breaks the line of scrimmage and scrambles for positive gains, first downs and TDs. Michigan’s defense struggles with dual threat quarterbacks. He will be the x-factor for the Crimson Tide. Players to watch: RB Jase McClellan, WR Jermaine Burton, DB Caleb Downs and DB Terrion Arnold.



#1 Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines are coming off a huge win over Iowa for the Big 10 championship. The blew out the Hawkeyes 26-0. Michigan will need to play under control if they want to win this semifinal game. The offense is led by junior J.J. McCarthy. He has passed for 2630 yards with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He will need to play outside of himself because of the physical style of the Crimson Tide defensive front. He will need to get the ball into the hands of his play makers. The x-factor for a win will be placed into the hands of running back Blake Corum. He has 1028 yards on the ground with 24 touchdowns. The Wolverines will need to establish the run early and often.

Prediction

ESPN has the Wolverines with a 55.7% chance of winning this game heading into the championship game. The over/under is 44.5, take the over it’s the safest bet. I’m taking Michigan by 13!



Final Score

#1 Wolverines – 40

#4 Crimson Tide – 27