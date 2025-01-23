12 Kansas overcomes a fast start from TCU, Kansas 74 – TCU 61

|1
|2
|T
|KU
|33
|41
|74
|TCU
|35
|26
|61
Team Stats
|FG
|30-54
|25-66
|Field Goal %
|55.6
|37.9
|3PT
|6-17
|5-24
|Three Point %
|35.3
|20.8
|FT
|8-10
|6-12
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|50.0
|Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|16
|Defensive Rebounds
|24
|15
|Assists
|21
|10
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Total Turnovers
|17
|12
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|18
|Fast Break Points
|14
|5
|Points in Paint
|38
|28
|Fouls
|16
|11
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|13
|14
TEAM NOTES
– TCU fell to 4-27 all-time against Kansas.
– TCU moved to 111-40 in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon including a 41-34 record in Big 12 games.
– TCU moved to 9-2 at home.
– Dixon’s career record moved to 498-241 as a head coach.
– TCU moved to 1-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
– Kansas shot 55.6 percent from the field, the second-best by a TCU opponent this season (Arizona).
– Kansas shot 60.7 percent from the field in the second half. It was the best shooting half for a TCU opponent this season (BYU).
– TCU’s 14-point lead with 9:08 to play was its largest in the game and its largest in a loss this season.
– The announced attendance of 6,055 was the largest this season at Schollmaier Arena.