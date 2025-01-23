News Ticker

#12 Kansas overcomes a fast start from TCU, Kansas 74 – TCU 61

January 23, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 T
KU 33 41 74
TCU 35 26 61

Team Stats

 
FG 30-54 25-66
Field Goal % 55.6 37.9
3PT 6-17 5-24
Three Point % 35.3 20.8
FT 8-10 6-12
Free Throw % 80.0 50.0
Rebounds 33 31
Offensive Rebounds 9 16
Defensive Rebounds 24 15
Assists 21 10
Steals 7 10
Blocks 4 2
Total Turnovers 17 12
Points Off Turnovers 13 18
Fast Break Points 14 5
Points in Paint 38 28
Fouls 16 11
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 13 14

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU fell to 4-27 all-time against Kansas.
–       TCU moved to 111-40 in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon including a 41-34 record in Big 12 games.
–       TCU moved to 9-2 at home.
–       Dixon’s career record moved to 498-241 as a head coach.
–       TCU moved to 1-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season.
–       Kansas shot 55.6 percent from the field, the second-best by a TCU opponent this season (Arizona).
–       Kansas shot 60.7 percent from the field in the second half. It was the best shooting half for a TCU opponent this season (BYU).  
–       TCU’s 14-point lead with 9:08 to play was its largest in the game and its largest in a loss this season.
–       The announced attendance of 6,055 was the largest this season at Schollmaier Arena.

