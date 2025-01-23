12 Kansas overcomes a fast start from TCU, Kansas 74 – TCU 61

FG 30-54 25-66 Field Goal % 55.6 37.9 3PT 6-17 5-24 Three Point % 35.3 20.8 FT 8-10 6-12 Free Throw % 80.0 50.0 Rebounds 33 31 Offensive Rebounds 9 16 Defensive Rebounds 24 15 Assists 21 10 Steals 7 10 Blocks 4 2 Total Turnovers 17 12 Points Off Turnovers 13 18 Fast Break Points 14 5 Points in Paint 38 28 Fouls 16 11 Technical Fouls 1 1 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 13 14

TEAM NOTES

– TCU fell to 4-27 all-time against Kansas.

– TCU moved to 111-40 in Schollmaier Arena under Jamie Dixon including a 41-34 record in Big 12 games.

– TCU moved to 9-2 at home.

– Dixon’s career record moved to 498-241 as a head coach.

– TCU moved to 1-2 against AP Top 25 teams this season.

– Kansas shot 55.6 percent from the field, the second-best by a TCU opponent this season (Arizona).

– Kansas shot 60.7 percent from the field in the second half. It was the best shooting half for a TCU opponent this season (BYU).

– TCU’s 14-point lead with 9:08 to play was its largest in the game and its largest in a loss this season.

– The announced attendance of 6,055 was the largest this season at Schollmaier Arena.