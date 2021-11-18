Mike Miles leads TCU over Southern Miss 83-51

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

20 points by Mike Miles and a double-double from Emanuel Miller , TCU beat Southern Miss, 83-51, Monday night at Schollmaier Arena.



For the second consecutive game, TCU (2-0) dominated the boards, outrebounding Southern Miss (1-2), 53-27. Miller had 13 rebounds to go with 12 points for his second double-double in as many games.



TCU built a gradual lead throughout the first half, which was paced by Miles’ 14 points behind a 2-of-3 effort from the 3-point line. The Frogs dominated the boards in the first half, 22-11, and were 6-of-13 from 3-point range to take a 44-26 lead at the half.



In the second half, TCU used a 13-0 run late in the game to go up by 34 points. The Frogs got a big boost from the bench, outscoring the Golden Eagles, 29-6.



TCU shot 49.3 percent from the field and held Southern Miss to 33.3 percent shooting.