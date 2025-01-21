Dallas Mavericks: Cold and Brutal January

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Trying to Find Some Footing Right Now

Last week the Dallas Mavericks dropped 3 out of 4 games. Dallas lost to New Orleans on the road and twice to Denver at home. There’s really no identity for this team right now. Sure, we know that Dallas is led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving but what happens when one of them or both are missing? Your answer is veterans on the bench that have never played a meaningful game in two years. Luka has been out for 3 weeks and role players have stepped up and played decently in his absence, but it’s not enough. Dallas’ player rotation has been null-and-void for the past two seasons. Last year’s NBA championship showed us that Dallas’ coaches struggle with in game adjustments. Keep an eye on the Mavericks over the next 5 games.



Sinking Fast in the Western Conference

Dallas dropped 3 spots in the standings since last week. Dallas is 1-4 in their last 5 games. Last week the Mavericks were 21-17, sitting in the 5th spot in the West. This week they are in the 7th spot a game behind the 6th place LA Lakers and a game ahead of the Sacramento Kings. Dallas will play 3 games at home and one on the road in Oklahoma City. Dallas will need to make a run and win some games with a healthier team. Player rotation will be key since Luka will be back against Minnesota at home to start the week off.



Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Wednesday – 1/22 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: ESPN

This will be the 3rd and final game against the Timberwolves this season. The series is tied 1-1 this season heading into the match up. The key for a Mavericks victory will be on the defensive end of the floor. Dallas has no problems scoring baskets but getting stops in the paint will be key. Luka will be back and he will be a bit rusty. Player matchup: Mavericks Luka Doncic vs Timberwolves Anthony Edwards. Both teams need a win to find some type of footing in the West. I’m taking Dallas by 7. Final Score: Timberwolves 112 – Mavericks 118



Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Thursday – 1/23 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the final game between these two teams this season. Dallas is 2-1 against the Thunder and this game will be huge for both teams. Dallas plays Oklahoma City well. The Thunder are in 1st place in the West. A win for the Mavericks could stop the budding momentum the Thunder are experiencing right now. Dallas will need some quality wins and the Thunder is one they can get. Player matchup: Mavericks Kyrie Irving vs Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. I’m taking Dallas in an upset of the week. Final Score: Mavericks 129 – Thunder 120



Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday – 1/25 – 4:30 p.m. – TV: ABC/ESPN+

This will be the first out of two games against the Celtics this season. Last year’s NBA championship series left the Mavericks wondering how good they really were. This game will be nationally televised, and Dallas will need to play spoiler for this one. ESPN has the Celtics with a 68.3% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Dallas by 10! Player matchup: Celtics Jaylen Brown vs Mavericks Kyrie Irving. This game will be a statement game for Dallas leading into the next 2 weeks at home and on the road. Final Score: Celtics 121 – Mavericks 131



Washington Wizards vs Dallas Mavericks

Monday – 1/27 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second and final game between these two teams. Dallas has the one game edge against the Wizards this season. This should be an easy game for Dallas because the Wizards are a team looking for a win right now. They are 6-35, so Dallas should come out and destroy this team easily. Player matchup: Wizards Jordan Poole vs Mavericks Luka Doncic. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ Final Score: Wizards 89 – Mavericks 120