TCU womens basketball 5-5 after beating Grambling 56-45

1 2 3 4 F Grambling 8 13 12 12 45 TCU 17 16 16 7 56

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU jumped out to a 17-8 advantage over the Tigers after the first quarter of action. The Horned Frogs would hold the lead for the remainder of the game en route to the 11-point win.

Tomi Taiwo led the balanced scoring attack for TCU, as she finished with 11 points. Taiwo also added two assists and one steal from her guard position. Roxane Makolo earned double-figures in scoring with 10 points and also added four rebounds. Bella Cravens just missed a double-double as she recorded nine points and pulled down eight rebounds.

As a team, TCU shot .395 percent from the field and .400 percent from behind the 3-point line. The Horned Frogs converted on 14 of 22 free throw attempts.



Colbi Maples led Grambling State with 18 points and six rebounds.

Courtesy TCU Basketball