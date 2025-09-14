TCU goes to 2-0, defeated Abilene Christian University 42-21

Hoover throws for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ACU
|0
|0
|9
|12
|21
|
TCU
|14
|14
|7
|7
|42
Scoring Summary
|1st
|TCU
|11:43
|TCU – Curtis,Chase 11 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 88 yards, TOP 03:09
|
0
|
7
|1st
|TCU
|04:33
|TCU – Small,Ed 8 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 10 plays, 77 yards, TOP 03:13
|
0
|
14
|2nd
|TCU
|13:10
|TCU – Battle,Trent 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 7 plays, 93 yards, TOP 02:37
|
0
|
21
|2nd
|TCU
|01:24
|TCU – Small,Ed 15 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 11 plays, 69 yards, TOP 04:20
|
0
|
28
|3rd
|ACU
|10:23
|ACU – Banks Jr.,Rovaughn 1 yd run (), 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:37
|
6
|
28
|3rd
|TCU
|08:59
|TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 21 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 5 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:19
|
6
|
35
|3rd
|ACU
|03:45
|ACU – Perez,Brandon 33 yd field goal 11 plays, 58 yards, TOP 05:14
|
9
|
35
|4th
|TCU
|14:56
|TCU – Denman,Jon 2 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 10 plays, 60 yards, TOP 03:42
|
9
|
42
|4th
|ACU
|11:08
|ACU – Henry,Bryan 7 yd pass from Earle,Stone () 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:48
|
15
|
42
|4th
|ACU
|06:40
|ACU – Mitchell,JB 9 yd pass from Earle,Stone () 8 plays, 78 yards, TOP 03:16
|
21
|
42
|21
|42
|
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|24
|3rd down efficiency
|12-17
|9-11
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|1-1
|Total Yards
|453
|489
|Passing
|276
|361
|Comp/Att
|22/29
|25/32
|Yards per pass
|9.5
|11.3
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|1
|Rushing
|177
|128
|Rushing Attempts
|46
|28
|Yards per rush
|3.8
|4.6
|Penalties
|3-35
|4-46
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles lost
|0
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|1
|Possession
|36:43
|23:17