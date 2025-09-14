News Ticker

TCU goes to 2-0, defeated Abilene Christian University 42-21

September 14, 2025 Big XII Football, Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, TCU Football

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Hoover throws for 337 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Final
  1 2 3 4 T
ACU
 0 0 9 12 21
TCU
 14 14 7 7 42

Scoring Summary

 1st TCU 11:43 TCU – Curtis,Chase 11 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 7 plays, 88 yards, TOP 03:09
0
7
1st TCU 04:33 TCU – Small,Ed 8 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 10 plays, 77 yards, TOP 03:13
0
14
2nd TCU 13:10 TCU – Battle,Trent 1 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 7 plays, 93 yards, TOP 02:37
0
21
2nd TCU 01:24 TCU – Small,Ed 15 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 11 plays, 69 yards, TOP 04:20
0
28
3rd ACU 10:23 ACU – Banks Jr.,Rovaughn 1 yd run (), 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 04:37
6
28
3rd TCU 08:59 TCU – Dwyer,Jordan 21 yd pass from Hoover,Josh (McCashland,Nate kick) 5 plays, 75 yards, TOP 01:19
6
35
3rd ACU 03:45 ACU – Perez,Brandon 33 yd field goal 11 plays, 58 yards, TOP 05:14
9
35
4th TCU 14:56 TCU – Denman,Jon 2 yd run (McCashland,Nate kick), 10 plays, 60 yards, TOP 03:42
9
42
4th ACU 11:08 ACU – Henry,Bryan 7 yd pass from Earle,Stone () 9 plays, 75 yards, TOP 03:48
15
42
4th ACU 06:40 ACU – Mitchell,JB 9 yd pass from Earle,Stone () 8 plays, 78 yards, TOP 03:16
21
42
  21 42
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 27 24
3rd down efficiency 12-17 9-11
4th down efficiency 0-0 1-1
Total Yards 453 489
Passing 276 361
Comp/Att 22/29 25/32
Yards per pass 9.5 11.3
Interceptions thrown 0 1
Rushing 177 128
Rushing Attempts 46 28
Yards per rush 3.8 4.6
Penalties 3-35 4-46
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles lost 0 0
Interceptions thrown 0 1
Possession 36:43 23:17

