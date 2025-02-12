News Ticker

#11 TCU held BYU to 17 points in the second half, TCU 79 – BYU 47

February 12, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
BYU 19 11 13 4 47
TCU 23 15 23 18 79

Team Stats

 
FG 18-55 31-68
Field Goal % 32.7 45.6
3PT 3-10 10-27
Three Point % 30.0 37.0
FT 8-9 7-11
Free Throw % 88.9 63.6
Rebounds 31 43
Offensive Rebounds 10 16
Defensive Rebounds 21 27
Assists 10 23
Steals 3 7
Blocks 4 8
Total Turnovers 16 8
Points Off Turnovers 6 25
Fast Break Points 7 10
Points in Paint 28 32
Fouls 10 9
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 32

Team Notes 

  • TCU improved to 17-0 inside Schollmaier Arena this season. The 17 home victories are tied for the most in a season in the program’s 48-year history.
  • The Horned Frogs have now won 20 consecutive home games, which is the longest active streak in the Big 12 Conference. TCU last dropped a decision in Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 13, 2024.
  • TCU’s run of 20 straight victories in Schollmaier Arena the second-longest continuous home winning streak in program history, trailing only the programs’ run of 27 consecutive triumphs in Daniel Meyer Coliseum between the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
  • TCU is now two wins shy of matching its all-time record for most conference victories in a season (13). The Horned Frogs have won 13 games in three separate seasons; 2007-08, 2010-11 and 2019-20.
  • TCU’s 23 victories are tied for the fifth most in a season in program history.
  • The Horned Frogs notched their third straight victory at the expense of BYU and leveled the all-time series between the programs to 11-11.
  • TCU’s 32-point margin of victory was its largest ever in a Big 12 home game and third Big 12 win of 30 points or more.
  • Tuesday’s game marked the first time all season that not a single player logged 30 minutes for TCU.
  • TCU has had four players score at least 10 points in four of its last five outings.
  • With Tuesday’s result, 13 of the Frogs’ 23 wins have been by at least 27 points.
  • TCU has now held 12 teams under 50 points this season.
  • TCU has now prevented 21 of a possible 25 teams from meeting their season scoring average.
  • TCU held BYU to its fewest points scored in a game all season.
  • The Horned Frogs dished out 20-plus assists for the 12th game in 2024-25.
  • TCU has led at halftime in all 13 of its conference affairs.
  • The Horned Frogs made at least nine 3-pointers for the 16th time this year.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly