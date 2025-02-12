11 TCU held BYU to 17 points in the second half, TCU 79 – BYU 47

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BYU
|19
|11
|13
|4
|47
|TCU
|23
|15
|23
|18
|79
Team Stats
|FG
|18-55
|31-68
|Field Goal %
|32.7
|45.6
|3PT
|3-10
|10-27
|Three Point %
|30.0
|37.0
|FT
|8-9
|7-11
|Free Throw %
|88.9
|63.6
|Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|16
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|27
|Assists
|10
|23
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|4
|8
|Total Turnovers
|16
|8
|Points Off Turnovers
|6
|25
|Fast Break Points
|7
|10
|Points in Paint
|28
|32
|Fouls
|10
|9
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|32
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 17-0 inside Schollmaier Arena this season. The 17 home victories are tied for the most in a season in the program’s 48-year history.
- The Horned Frogs have now won 20 consecutive home games, which is the longest active streak in the Big 12 Conference. TCU last dropped a decision in Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 13, 2024.
- TCU’s run of 20 straight victories in Schollmaier Arena the second-longest continuous home winning streak in program history, trailing only the programs’ run of 27 consecutive triumphs in Daniel Meyer Coliseum between the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.
- TCU is now two wins shy of matching its all-time record for most conference victories in a season (13). The Horned Frogs have won 13 games in three separate seasons; 2007-08, 2010-11 and 2019-20.
- TCU’s 23 victories are tied for the fifth most in a season in program history.
- The Horned Frogs notched their third straight victory at the expense of BYU and leveled the all-time series between the programs to 11-11.
- TCU’s 32-point margin of victory was its largest ever in a Big 12 home game and third Big 12 win of 30 points or more.
- Tuesday’s game marked the first time all season that not a single player logged 30 minutes for TCU.
- TCU has had four players score at least 10 points in four of its last five outings.
- With Tuesday’s result, 13 of the Frogs’ 23 wins have been by at least 27 points.
- TCU has now held 12 teams under 50 points this season.
- TCU has now prevented 21 of a possible 25 teams from meeting their season scoring average.
- TCU held BYU to its fewest points scored in a game all season.
- The Horned Frogs dished out 20-plus assists for the 12th game in 2024-25.
- TCU has led at halftime in all 13 of its conference affairs.
- The Horned Frogs made at least nine 3-pointers for the 16th time this year.