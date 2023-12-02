News Ticker

Madison Conner scores 41, TCU dominates Tulsa 82-50

December 2, 2023 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Tulsa 15 8 16 11 50
TCU 21 16 22 23 82

Team Stats

 
FG 21-61 28-61
Field Goal % 34.4 45.9
3PT 5-32 14-30
Three Point % 15.6 46.7
FT 3-6 12-13
Free Throw % 50.0 92.3
Rebounds 31 40
Offensive Rebounds 10 9
Defensive Rebounds 21 31
Assists 13 21
Steals 6 7
Blocks 2 1
Total Turnovers 16 12
Fouls 17 11
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 32

Team Notes

  • TCU matched its season-high in 3-pointers, going 14-30 from deep.
  • TCU has eclipsed 80 points in four straight games and five times thus far in 2023-24.
  • TCU is now outscoring opponents 170-80 in the second quarter. The Horned Frogs doubled up the Golden Hurricane 16-8 in the frame.
  • The Horned Frogs closed the first half on a 12-2 run.
  • TCU held Tulsa to a 5-32 clip from deep. No opponent thus far has shot above 25 percent from long range or made more than seven 3-pointers.
  • TCU outscored its opponent in all four quarters for the second time this season.

