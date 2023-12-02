Madison Conner scores 41, TCU dominates Tulsa 82-50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|15
|8
|16
|11
|50
|21
|16
|22
|23
|82
Team Stats
|FG
|21-61
|28-61
|Field Goal %
|34.4
|45.9
|3PT
|5-32
|14-30
|Three Point %
|15.6
|46.7
|FT
|3-6
|12-13
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|92.3
|Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|21
|31
|Assists
|13
|21
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Total Turnovers
|16
|12
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|32
Team Notes
- TCU matched its season-high in 3-pointers, going 14-30 from deep.
- TCU has eclipsed 80 points in four straight games and five times thus far in 2023-24.
- TCU is now outscoring opponents 170-80 in the second quarter. The Horned Frogs doubled up the Golden Hurricane 16-8 in the frame.
- The Horned Frogs closed the first half on a 12-2 run.
- TCU held Tulsa to a 5-32 clip from deep. No opponent thus far has shot above 25 percent from long range or made more than seven 3-pointers.
- TCU outscored its opponent in all four quarters for the second time this season.