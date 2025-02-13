Allette 3 point buzzer beater lifts TCU over OK State 73-72

|1
|2
|T
|OKST
|31
|41
|72
|TCU
|38
|35
|73
Team Stats
|FG
|24-59
|27-56
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|48.2
|3PT
|6-22
|7-21
|Three Point %
|27.3
|33.3
|FT
|18-24
|12-20
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|60.0
|Rebounds
|34
|35
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|26
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Total Turnovers
|14
|17
|Points Off Turnovers
|25
|11
|Fast Break Points
|9
|11
|Points in Paint
|28
|36
|Fouls
|21
|21
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|2
|10
TEAM NOTES
– TCU improved to 15-29 all-time against Oklahoma State and 12-11 against the Cowboys in Big 12 games.
– TCU is 10-8 against OSU in Fort Worth and has won the last seven.
– TCU has won 11 of the last 15 meetings overall against OSU.
– The Frog moved to 12-2 at home this season.
– TCU moved to 114-40 at home overall and 44-34 at home in Big 12 play under Jamie Dixon.
– TCU won the opening tip in its 18th game this season.
– TCU improved to 7-1 in games decided by five points or less and 2-0 in one-point games.
– TCU outrebounded Oklahoma State, 35-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 8-1 this season and 137-44 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
– TCU outshot OSU from the field, 48.2 percent to 40.7 percent. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 142-30 when outshooting their opponent.
– TCU led 38-31 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 137-29 under Dixon when leading at the break.
– The Frogs led for 38:21 and as many as 10 points with 11:18 to go in the game. The Cowboys led for 18 seconds. There were two ties and two lead changes.