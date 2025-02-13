Allette 3 point buzzer beater lifts TCU over OK State 73-72

FG 24-59 27-56 Field Goal % 40.7 48.2 3PT 6-22 7-21 Three Point % 27.3 33.3 FT 18-24 12-20 Free Throw % 75.0 60.0 Rebounds 34 35 Offensive Rebounds 11 9 Defensive Rebounds 23 26 Assists 13 18 Steals 7 7 Blocks 2 4 Total Turnovers 14 17 Points Off Turnovers 25 11 Fast Break Points 9 11 Points in Paint 28 36 Fouls 21 21 Technical Fouls 0 0 Flagrant Fouls 0 0 Largest Lead 2 10

TEAM NOTES

– TCU improved to 15-29 all-time against Oklahoma State and 12-11 against the Cowboys in Big 12 games.

– TCU is 10-8 against OSU in Fort Worth and has won the last seven.

– TCU has won 11 of the last 15 meetings overall against OSU.

– The Frog moved to 12-2 at home this season.

– TCU moved to 114-40 at home overall and 44-34 at home in Big 12 play under Jamie Dixon .

– TCU won the opening tip in its 18th game this season.

– TCU improved to 7-1 in games decided by five points or less and 2-0 in one-point games.

– TCU outrebounded Oklahoma State, 35-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 8-1 this season and 137-44 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.

– TCU outshot OSU from the field, 48.2 percent to 40.7 percent. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 142-30 when outshooting their opponent.

– TCU led 38-31 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 137-29 under Dixon when leading at the break.

– The Frogs led for 38:21 and as many as 10 points with 11:18 to go in the game. The Cowboys led for 18 seconds. There were two ties and two lead changes.