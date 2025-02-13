News Ticker

Allette 3 point buzzer beater lifts TCU over OK State 73-72

February 13, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
  1 2 T
OKST 31 41 72
TCU 38 35 73

Team Stats

 
FG 24-59 27-56
Field Goal % 40.7 48.2
3PT 6-22 7-21
Three Point % 27.3 33.3
FT 18-24 12-20
Free Throw % 75.0 60.0
Rebounds 34 35
Offensive Rebounds 11 9
Defensive Rebounds 23 26
Assists 13 18
Steals 7 7
Blocks 2 4
Total Turnovers 14 17
Points Off Turnovers 25 11
Fast Break Points 9 11
Points in Paint 28 36
Fouls 21 21
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 2 10

TEAM NOTES
–       TCU improved to 15-29 all-time against Oklahoma State and 12-11 against the Cowboys in Big 12 games.
–       TCU is 10-8 against OSU in Fort Worth and has won the last seven.
–       TCU has won 11 of the last 15 meetings overall against OSU.
–       The Frog moved to 12-2 at home this season.
–       TCU moved to 114-40 at home overall and 44-34 at home in Big 12 play under Jamie Dixon.
–       TCU won the opening tip in its 18th game this season.
–       TCU improved to 7-1 in games decided by five points or less and 2-0 in one-point games.
–       TCU outrebounded Oklahoma State, 35-34. The Horned Frogs improved to 8-1 this season and 137-44 under Dixon when outrebounding their opponent.
–       TCU outshot OSU from the field, 48.2 percent to 40.7 percent. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 142-30 when outshooting their opponent.
–       TCU led 38-31 at halftime. The Frogs improved to 9-1 this season and 137-29 under Dixon when leading at the break.
–       The Frogs led for 38:21 and as many as 10 points with 11:18 to go in the game. The Cowboys led for 18 seconds. There were two ties and two lead changes.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly