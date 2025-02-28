News Ticker

#10 TCU stays perfect at home, beats Houston 91-56

February 27, 2025 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
HOU 13 8 14 21 56
TCU 25 27 17 22 91
 

Team Stats
FG 20-56 34-63
Field Goal % 35.7 54.0
3PT 6-19 13-28
Three Point % 31.6 46.4
FT 10-14 10-12
Free Throw % 71.4 83.3
Rebounds 26 42
Offensive Rebounds 8 13
Defensive Rebounds 18 29
Assists 10 22
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 5
Total Turnovers 10 8
Points Off Turnovers 10 14
Fast Break Points 4 6
Points in Paint 14 34
Fouls 11 13
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 38

Team Notes

  • TCU won its 700th all-time women’s basketball game.
  • TCU guaranteed itself either the No. 1 seed or the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship. 
  • The Horned Frogs earned their second top-two finish in Big 12 play since joining the conference in 2012-13.
  • The 2024-25 TCU women’s basketball team is the 21st in the history of the Big 12 to win at least 15 conference games.
  • TCU has now claimed 19 of its last 22 Big 12 bouts.
  • TCU’s nine straight points to begin the first quarter signified its longest scoring run to start a game in Big 12 play.
  • TCU’s 10 first half 3-pointers were its most ever in a half in a Big 12 game. 
  • The Frogs drained 10 three-pointers in a half for the second time this season and in the Mark Campbell era.
  • TCU shot 54 percent (34-63) from the floor. The Frogs’ 34 field goals were their second-most ever in a Big 12 game and signified a Campbell era Big 12 single game record.
  • TCU recorded 20-or-more assists for the 15th time this season. TCU is undefeated in 2024-25 and 24-1 in the Campbell era when dishing out 20-or-more dimes.
  • The Horned Frogs are now just five assists away from breaking their single-season record of 592, set by the 2017-18 squad.
  • TCU finished with 13 three-pointers, putting itself just six longballs away of becoming the first Big 12 team to drain at least 300 three-pointers in consecutive seasons.
  • The Horned Frogs have now scored 90 points in a game a program record seven times this season.
  • TCU’s 91 points scored were its third-most ever in a Big 12 game.
  • TCU has led at halftime in all 17 of its Big 12 contests.

 

 

 

