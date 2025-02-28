10 TCU stays perfect at home, beats Houston 91-56

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|HOU
|13
|8
|14
|21
|56
|TCU
|25
|27
|17
|22
|91
|
Team Stats
|FG
|20-56
|34-63
|Field Goal %
|35.7
|54.0
|3PT
|6-19
|13-28
|Three Point %
|31.6
|46.4
|FT
|10-14
|10-12
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|83.3
|Rebounds
|26
|42
|Offensive Rebounds
|8
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|18
|29
|Assists
|10
|22
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Total Turnovers
|10
|8
|Points Off Turnovers
|10
|14
|Fast Break Points
|4
|6
|Points in Paint
|14
|34
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|38
Team Notes
- TCU won its 700th all-time women’s basketball game.
- TCU guaranteed itself either the No. 1 seed or the No. 2 seed and a double bye in the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.
- The Horned Frogs earned their second top-two finish in Big 12 play since joining the conference in 2012-13.
- The 2024-25 TCU women’s basketball team is the 21st in the history of the Big 12 to win at least 15 conference games.
- TCU has now claimed 19 of its last 22 Big 12 bouts.
- TCU’s nine straight points to begin the first quarter signified its longest scoring run to start a game in Big 12 play.
- TCU’s 10 first half 3-pointers were its most ever in a half in a Big 12 game.
- The Frogs drained 10 three-pointers in a half for the second time this season and in the Mark Campbell era.
- TCU shot 54 percent (34-63) from the floor. The Frogs’ 34 field goals were their second-most ever in a Big 12 game and signified a Campbell era Big 12 single game record.
- TCU recorded 20-or-more assists for the 15th time this season. TCU is undefeated in 2024-25 and 24-1 in the Campbell era when dishing out 20-or-more dimes.
- The Horned Frogs are now just five assists away from breaking their single-season record of 592, set by the 2017-18 squad.
- TCU finished with 13 three-pointers, putting itself just six longballs away of becoming the first Big 12 team to drain at least 300 three-pointers in consecutive seasons.
- The Horned Frogs have now scored 90 points in a game a program record seven times this season.
- TCU’s 91 points scored were its third-most ever in a Big 12 game.
- TCU has led at halftime in all 17 of its Big 12 contests.