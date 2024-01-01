TCU dominates Texas A&M Commerce 77-42

|1
|2
|20
|22
|42
|47
|30
|77
Team Stats
|FG
|19-59
|31-64
|Field Goal %
|32.2
|48.4
|3PT
|2-22
|3-15
|Three Point %
|9.1
|20.0
|FT
|2-6
|12-24
|Free Throw %
|33.3
|50.0
|Rebounds
|29
|55
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|21
|Defensive Rebounds
|20
|34
|Assists
|12
|21
|Steals
|9
|9
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Total Turnovers
|16
|16
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|22
|Fast Break Points
|8
|34
|Points in Paint
|34
|50
|Fouls
|21
|7
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|45
Team Notes
- TCU improved to 10-4 all-time against TAMUC.
- TCU outrebounded TAMUC, 55-29, and improved to 9-1 this season and 124-37 under Jamie Dixon when outrebounding its opponent.
- The Frogs’ 55 rebounds were a season-high and the second-most under Dixon.
- TCU improved to 96-15 against nonconference opponents under Dixon and 62-5 in non-conference games at home.
- The Frogs held the Lions to their lowest scoring output this season 42.
- The Frogs improved to 7-0 at home this season and finished unbeaten in home non-conference games for the third time under Dixon.
- TCU secured their first-ever victory on New Year’s Day (1-1).
- TCU held TAMUC to 20 first half points. It was the fewest points allowed in the first half by TCU since giving up 20 to Mississippi Valley State on Dec. 18, 2022.
- TCU held TAMUC to 22 second-half points. It was the fewest points allowed in the second half by TCU since giving up 22 at Kansas on Jan. 21, 2023.
- TCU, which leads the nation in fastbreak points, scored 34.
- TAMUC shot 32.2 percent from the field. The fewest by a TCU opponent this season.
- TCU’s 42 points allowed was the second-fewest in the Jamie Dixon era.
- The Frogs had 11 dunks.
- All available Horned Frogs entered the contest.
- TCU was without Chuck O’Bannon Jr. (thumb) and Jakobe Coles (foot).
- Five Frogs reached double-digit scoring: Udeh (18), Anderson (13), Tennyson (11), Peavy (11).
Courtesy TCU
https://gofrogs.com/news/2024/1/1/mens-basketball-udehs-double-double-leads-to-win-over-texas-am-commerce.aspx