Dallas Mavericks: Are Playoffs Possible?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Writing’s on the Wall

Here’s what we are missing since the sale of the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families for 3.5 billion dollars in 2024: the sale was to get national or local TV channels to show the Mavericks games (home and away) and create a push for building a casino in Dallas. The casino buzz has been the silent whispers in Dallas for the past 12 years. Keep in mind that former Dallas Mayor Laura Miller killed the Cowboys bid to bring the Cowboys to Dallas Fair Park, that’s another story for another time. New owner Miriam Adelson is the controlling shareholder of the Las Vegas Sands Corporation. The new owners have quietly petitioned the city of Dallas for a gambling permit to build a casino. When that fell through, they petitioned the NBA to move the Mavericks to Las Vegas and that was denied because the Mavericks just went to the NBA finals. Moving Luka is an attempt to tank the season and if the Mavericks can’t continue to stay relevant in the Western Conference they will eventually move to Las Vegas. Remember Vegas has an NFL team (Raiders), WNBA team (Aces) and MLB team (Athletics-coming soon) to the city that always has something going on. All that’s needed is an NBA team and expansion is a few years away. Keep an eye on the Mavericks, I am of the opinion that this story will gain plenty of traction in the coming years.



8th place in the Western Conference

If the season ended right now, Dallas would limp into the playoffs. Last season Dallas won the Western conference and what the difference a trade makes. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 4-1 with wins over Houston, Golden State, Miami and New Orleans. Their last loss came to Golden State on the road last Sunday. This week Dallas will face the LA Lakers on the road, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings at the AAC in Dallas. These next four games will be the measuring stick for this team because we have 4 big men out for an extended period of time. Centers Dwight Powell, Daniel Gafford and Derek Lively will be out along with power forward Anthony Davis. Dallas will need to get the bench involved and play tough in the paint until they return.



Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

2/25 – Tuesday – 9:00 p.m. – TV: TNT/TruTV/Max

This will be the second game between Dallas and LA this season. Dallas leads the series 1-0. This will be the first game that Luka will face the Mavericks as a Laker. He will be a problem for Dallas. ESPN has the Lakers with an 82% chance of winning at home. This will be an emotional game between these two teams because of the trade. Players to watch: LA Lakers Luka Doncic vs Mavericks Kyrie Irving. I’m taking Dallas by 7 in the upset. Final Score: Mavericks 124 – LA Lakers 117



Charlotte Hornets vs Dallas Mavericks

2/27 – Thursday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second and final game between these two teams. Charlotte leads the series 1-0. Dallas lost the first game on the road back in January by 5 points 110-105. This game will allow the Mavericks to use some of their young guards and rest Kyrie running the point. The key for a Mavericks victory will be rebounding. Dallas is 8-3 in their last 11 games when the out rebound opposing teams. Players to watch: Hornets Lamelo Ball vs Mavericks Spencer Dinwiddie. I’m taking Dallas by 10+

Final Score: Hornets 98 – Mavericks 117



Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks

3/1 – Saturday – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the first of two games against the Bucks this season. The Bucks are one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Dallas will have their hands full with protecting the paint. Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is elite and defending him will be job 1 for Dallas. This game will be closer than fans expect. I’m going with the Bucks by 9. They are bigger and more physical in the paint and on the wing. Players to watch: Bucks guard Damon Lillard and Mavericks Kyrie Irving.

Final Score: Bucks 121 – Mavericks 107



Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

3/3 – Monday – 7:30p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the 3rd and final game between these two teams. The Kings lead the series 2-0 with wins at home by 10 and in Dallas by 1 point. Dallas will need a win at home because these two teams could easily meet in the first round of the playoffs. Rebounding will be huge for this game because the Kings are very active in the paint. I’m taking Dallas by 7. Players to watch: Kings Damarr DeRozan vs Mavericks Kyrie Irving. Final Score: Kings 100 – Mavericks 107