Card Comments… Curt Knight

By Gregg Moeller

Curt Knight shares the record for the fewest career points scored in the Super Bowl, while actually scoring IN a Super Bowl–his extra point after Mike Bass returned Garo Yepremian‘s “pass attempt” was his only point scored in a Super Bowl in his career. He also missed a field goal earlier in the game.

But in his relatively brief career (1969-73) Knight was the NFC’s leading scorer in 1971, which is more than I can claim.

But, look at this pose from his 1973 Topps card.

There’s no way Curt kicked here–was there a bad snap? Did holder Brig Owens get a bad placement or plain just fumble? Or did Curt just get the “yips” and screw up? From this position, Curt kicked straight into Len Hauss’s ass.

And this is the picture they chose? But this is a nice shot of the old Yankee Stadium sideline.

Check out this video…