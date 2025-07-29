News Ticker

07/26/2025 Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves

July 28, 2025 Baseball, Current Issue, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MiLB, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Michael Kolch

ATL
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E
1 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 5 8 0
0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 6 8 0
 
 
S. Armstrong
WIN

S. Armstrong4-3

2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB
 
E. De Los Santos
LOSS

E. De Los Santos3-3

0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 ATL TEX
  1st Albies singled to right, Profar scored, Baldwin to second, Olson thrown out at home. 1 0
  2nd Profar singled to center, Harris II scored. 2 0
  2nd Carter tripled to right, A. García scored. 2 1
  2nd Jung singled to left, Carter scored. 2 2
  3rd A. García singled to center, Seager scored and Semien scored. 2 4
  4th Harris II hit a ground rule double, Albies scored. 3 4
  6th Harris II homered to center (422 feet). 4 4
  9th Murphy hit sacrifice fly to left, Harris II scored. 5 4
  9th Heim doubled to right, Haggerty scored. 5 5
  10th Semien singled to left, Smith scored, Seager to second. 5 6
 

 

