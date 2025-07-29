07/26/2025 Texas Rangers vs Atlanta Braves

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|ATL
|TEX
|1st
|Albies singled to right, Profar scored, Baldwin to second, Olson thrown out at home.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Profar singled to center, Harris II scored.
|2
|0
|2nd
|Carter tripled to right, A. García scored.
|2
|1
|2nd
|Jung singled to left, Carter scored.
|2
|2
|3rd
|A. García singled to center, Seager scored and Semien scored.
|2
|4
|4th
|Harris II hit a ground rule double, Albies scored.
|3
|4
|6th
|Harris II homered to center (422 feet).
|4
|4
|9th
|Murphy hit sacrifice fly to left, Harris II scored.
|5
|4
|9th
|Heim doubled to right, Haggerty scored.
|5
|5
|10th
|Semien singled to left, Smith scored, Seager to second.
|5
|6