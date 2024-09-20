News Ticker

Rangers fall to Toronto 4-0, Guerrero hits 863 feet worth of home runs in the win

September 20, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unloads a 422-foot home run in the seventh inning, then follows up with a 441-foot home run in the top of the ninth.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Tor 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 4 7 0
Tex 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1

Scoring Summary

 

Inning

 TOR TEX
  2nd Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Barger scored. 1 0
  3rd Guerrero Jr. scored on error, Jimenez safe at first on fielding error by third baseman Duran, Jimenez safe at second on error, Horwitz safe at third on error. 2 0
  7th Guerrero Jr. homered to left (422 feet). 3 0
  9th Guerrero Jr. homered to center (441 feet). 4 0

