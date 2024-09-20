Rangers fall to Toronto 4-0, Guerrero hits 863 feet worth of home runs in the win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. unloads a 422-foot home run in the seventh inning, then follows up with a 441-foot home run in the top of the ninth.
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|Tor 0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|0
|Tex 0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|TOR
|TEX
|2nd
|Lukes hit sacrifice fly to left, Barger scored.
|1
|0
|3rd
|Guerrero Jr. scored on error, Jimenez safe at first on fielding error by third baseman Duran, Jimenez safe at second on error, Horwitz safe at third on error.
|2
|0
|7th
|Guerrero Jr. homered to left (422 feet).
|3
|0
|9th
|Guerrero Jr. homered to center (441 feet).
|4
|0