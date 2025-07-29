Hall of Fame Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Hall of Fame Game

This preseason game will have on display two of the best teams from the NFL, one representing the NFC and AFC. The game is part of the festivities surrounding the Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony where new members will be enshrined. This year’s inductees include: Cornerback Eric Allen who played with the Eagles, Saints and Raiders, Defensive end Jared Allen who played for the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers, Tight End Antonio Gates who spent his 16-year career with the San Diego/LA Chargers, Wide receiver Sterling Sharpe who spent his career with the Green Bay Packers although his career was cut short due to injury.



What to watch for:

This game will be the game that officially starts the 2025 season for the NFL. Two of the best teams in football led by two of the top 12 quarterbacks in the league should get a few snaps in this game. Last season, both teams fell short in their quests to hoist the Vince Lombardy Trophy. What you will see in this game will be the corrections that the organizations made this off season. Draft picks and free agency have made both teams better on paper but now they need to see the finished project on the field. Here’s the key for this season for both teams: The general manager, front office and head coaches will need to trust the process that they made solid decisions to make their teams better. The record is 0-0 heading into this for both teams. They will have the undivided attention of the football world.



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Detroit Lions

Thursday – July 31 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

Tom Benson Stadium – Canton, OH



Los Angeles Chargers (0-0, 0-0 Away)

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West right behind the Chiefs at 11-6. Last season quarterback Justin Herbert finished the season with 23 touchdowns, 3 interceptions and 3,870 passing yards to lead the team. The key for this team will be how well the offensive line starts the season. Last season the offensive line gave up 47 sacks. You won’t see the starters play heavy minutes in the preseason but with drafts picks and free agency, the Chargers can make a run this season. The only problem is, you guessed it; the Kansas City Chiefs are in the same division. Players to watch: RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Ladd McConkey, LB Daiyan Henley and CB Tarheeb Still.



Detroit Lions (0-0, 0-0 Home)

The Lions finished 15-2 in the NFC and fell short of getting that elusive. Super Bowl title for the City of Detroit. Here’s the thing, in many ways, the Lions are considered “Paper Champions”. They look good in the regular season but when it comes to the games that matter, they fall short. The leader of the pride is veteran quarterback Jared Goff. He finished the season with 4,629 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will be key for the Lions to finally make a push to get the Lombardy trophy. Players to watch: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Jack Campbell, Safety Kerby Joseph.



Prediction

Don’t look for big explosive plays in this game. What you will see will be young talented guys trying to make the team. Keep in mind that the Chargers and Lions have been two very competitive teams in the NFL over the past 3 seasons and this game will be huge Thursday night. There’s no clear-cut favorite in the game, but I’m taking the Lions by 3 points. The NFL season is upon us!



Final Score

Chargers – 16

Lions – 13