Abilene Christian beats #12 TCU 6-2.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

It was quite the turnaround in a week’s time. The ACU baseball team, after falling to No. 19 TCU at home on March 22, returned the favor on the road at Lupton Stadium with a 6-2 win over No. 12 TCU, marking the first win over a top-25 team in program history. The Wildcats (13-11) trailed through three innings, erupted for four in the fourth, and never looked back, snapping the four-game winning streak of the Horned Frogs (18-6). Tuesday night marks the highest profile win in the history of the program, as ACU continues to climb to new heights under fourth-year head coach Rick McCarty .

How It Happened

– TCU claimed an early lead in the bottom of the second with a run on an rbi-groundout.

– The fourth inning was a big one for the Wildcats. Colton Eager got into one to right field for a two-run shot to put ACU in front, 2-1.

– It was followed by Tanner Tweedt smoking one into left center field that hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double, scoring Bash Randle .

– Miller Ladusau then scored off a sacrifice fly from Bryson Hill , capping the four-run inning.

– TCU got a run back in the fourth with a double into left center, but the run scored was unearned against starter Garrett Egli .

– ACU answered in the top of the sixth after Bash Randle and Ladusau put together back-to-back doubles to go up 5-2.

– The Wildcats got a little help from TCU, when the Horned Frogs couldn’t find the ball in center field in the night sky, and Bryson Hill got a double out of it, scoring Ladusau to go up 6-2.

– Connor Carlton and Tanner Riley combined to throw five shutout innings to get the highest profile win in school history.

– TCU made it interesting, putting the first two on in the bottom of the ninth, but Riley buckled in with three-straight strikeouts to win the game.

Courtesy: ACU baseball