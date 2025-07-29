News Ticker

Wings jump out to a big lead, hang on to beat Liberty by 10

July 29, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers both score 20 points in the Wings’ 92-82 win.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
NY 19 17 26 20 82
DAL 31 32 22 7 92
 

Team Stats
FG 28-64 36-78
Field Goal % 43.8 46.2
3PT 7-26 7-25
Three Point % 26.9 28.0
FT 19-24 13-14
Free Throw % 79.2 92.9
Rebounds 33 39
Offensive Rebounds 5 9
Defensive Rebounds 28 30
Assists 24 27
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 3
Total Turnovers 12 12
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 24 9
Fast Break Points 16 18
Points in Paint 38 42
Fouls 12 17
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 0 30

