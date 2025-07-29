Wings jump out to a big lead, hang on to beat Liberty by 10

Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers both score 20 points in the Wings’ 92-82 win.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NY
|19
|17
|26
|20
|82
|DAL
|31
|32
|22
|7
|92
|
Team Stats
|FG
|28-64
|36-78
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|46.2
|3PT
|7-26
|7-25
|Three Point %
|26.9
|28.0
|FT
|19-24
|13-14
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|92.9
|Rebounds
|33
|39
|Offensive Rebounds
|5
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|30
|Assists
|24
|27
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Total Turnovers
|12
|12
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|24
|9
|Fast Break Points
|16
|18
|Points in Paint
|38
|42
|Fouls
|12
|17
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|0
|30