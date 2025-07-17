News Ticker

A’ja Wilson scores 37, Aces defeated Wings 90-86

July 17, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final 1 2 3 4 T
LV 22 25 25 18 90
DAL 22 19 11 34 86
 

Team Stats
FG 34-71 34-85
Field Goal % 47.9 40.0
3PT 5-15 10-29
Three Point % 33.3 34.5
FT 17-26 8-11
Free Throw % 65.4 72.7
Rebounds 40 39
Offensive Rebounds 11 9
Defensive Rebounds 29 30
Assists 23 32
Steals 8 14
Blocks 9 6
Total Turnovers 16 13
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 20 12
Fast Break Points 15 8
Points in Paint 44 34
Fouls 11 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 22 7

