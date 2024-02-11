Texas pulls away in the second half, beats TCU 65-43

|1
Team Stats
|FG
|27-58
|14-48
|Field Goal %
|46.6
|29.2
|3PT
|4-14
|8-29
|Three Point %
|28.6
|27.6
|FT
|7-13
|7-11
|Free Throw %
|53.8
|63.6
|Rebounds
|36
|31
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|12
|Defensive Rebounds
|23
|19
|Assists
|20
|11
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Total Turnovers
|9
|19
|Points Off Turnovers
|20
|6
|Fast Break Points
|8
|0
|Points in Paint
|22
|12
|Fouls
|12
|15
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|23
|1
Team Notes Courtesy of TCU basketball
- TCU dipped to 13-3 in Schollmaier Arena and dropped consecutive home games for the first time all year.
- TCU’s 14 field goals were a season low as was its scoring output in both halves.
- The Horned Frogs have led or been within single digits in all four of their matchups vs. ranked teams.
- Texas became the 12th team TCU has held to five-or-fewer 3-pointers.
- TCU has now kept teams below 30 percent from behind the arc in 16 of its 23 outings.
- TCU produced an assist rate at-or-above 75 percent for the 10th time. The Horned Frogs assisted on 78 percent of their makes vs. Texas.
- TCU held Texas a combined 17.5 points below its season scoring average in both of the teams’ regular season meetings.
- TCU limited Texas to four 3-pointers in each of their tilts this season.