Texas pulls away in the second half, beats TCU 65-43

February 11, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4
Texas 11 12 26 16 65
TCU 6 14 12 11 43

Team Stats

 
FG 27-58 14-48
Field Goal % 46.6 29.2
3PT 4-14 8-29
Three Point % 28.6 27.6
FT 7-13 7-11
Free Throw % 53.8 63.6
Rebounds 36 31
Offensive Rebounds 13 12
Defensive Rebounds 23 19
Assists 20 11
Steals 9 6
Blocks 5 1
Total Turnovers 9 19
Points Off Turnovers 20 6
Fast Break Points 8 0
Points in Paint 22 12
Fouls 12 15
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 23 1

Team Notes Courtesy of TCU basketball

  • TCU dipped to 13-3 in Schollmaier Arena and dropped consecutive home games for the first time all year.
  • TCU’s 14 field goals were a season low as was its scoring output in both halves.
  • The Horned Frogs have led or been within single digits in all four of their matchups vs. ranked teams.
  • Texas became the 12th team TCU has held to five-or-fewer 3-pointers.
  • TCU has now kept teams below 30 percent from behind the arc in 16 of its 23 outings.
  • TCU produced an assist rate at-or-above 75 percent for the 10th time. The Horned Frogs assisted on 78 percent of their makes vs. Texas.
  • TCU held Texas a combined 17.5 points below its season scoring average in both of the teams’ regular season meetings.
  • TCU limited Texas to four 3-pointers in each of their tilts this season. 

