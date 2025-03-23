Squadron defeated the Legends 113-79

|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|BIR
|35
|22
|28
|28
|113
|TEX
|16
|27
|14
|22
|79
|
Team Stats
|FG
|39-86
|30-77
|Field Goal %
|45.3
|39.0
|3PT
|19-46
|6-30
|Three Point %
|41.3
|20.0
|FT
|10-14
|8-15
|Free Throw %
|71.4
|53.3
|Rebounds
|48
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|10
|10
|Defensive Rebounds
|38
|31
|Assists
|30
|20
|Steals
|13
|4
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Total Turnovers
|10
|16
|Points Off Turnovers
|13
|23
|Fast Break Points
|15
|17
|Points in Paint
|38
|44
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0