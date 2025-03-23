News Ticker

Squadron defeated the Legends 113-79

March 23, 2025 Basketball, D-League Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports, Texas Legends

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 
Final 1 2 3 4 T
BIR 35 22 28 28 113
TEX 16 27 14 22 79
 

Team Stats
FG 39-86 30-77
Field Goal % 45.3 39.0
3PT 19-46 6-30
Three Point % 41.3 20.0
FT 10-14 8-15
Free Throw % 71.4 53.3
Rebounds 48 41
Offensive Rebounds 10 10
Defensive Rebounds 38 31
Assists 30 20
Steals 13 4
Blocks 3 7
Total Turnovers 10 16
Points Off Turnovers 13 23
Fast Break Points 15 17
Points in Paint 38 44
Fouls 21 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0

