Final IWA 32 27 30 28 117 TEX 26 30 31 39 126

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Texas Legends split a back-to-back with the Iowa Wolves after winning by a score of 126-117 on Saturday night at the Comerica Center. Iowa (3-10) and Texas (7-5) were locked in a tight back-and-forth game late in the fourth quarter before the Legends broke the game open with hot shooting.

Western Conference Standings