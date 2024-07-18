Wings hold on to beat Clark’s Fever 101-93

Indiana Fever 11-15, 5-10 away
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|IND
|20
|26
|24
|23
|93
|DAL
|27
|27
|18
|29
|101
Dallas Wings 6-19, 4-7 home
Team Stats
|FG
|38-71
|39-76
|Field Goal %
|53.5
|51.3
|3PT
|6-25
|9-20
|Three Point %
|24.0
|45.0
|FT
|11-17
|14-18
|Free Throw %
|64.7
|77.8
|Rebounds
|35
|29
|Offensive Rebounds
|9
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|23
|Assists
|26
|28
|Steals
|2
|10
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Total Turnovers
|18
|11
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|28
|17
|Fast Break Points
|14
|22
|Points in Paint
|62
|50
|Fouls
|15
|18
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|6
|16