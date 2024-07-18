News Ticker

Wings hold on to beat Clark’s Fever 101-93

July 18, 2024 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Indiana Fever 11-15, 5-10 away

  1 2 3 4 T
IND 20 26 24 23 93
DAL 27 27 18 29 101
 

Dallas Wings 6-19, 4-7 home

Team Stats

 
FG 38-71 39-76
Field Goal % 53.5 51.3
3PT 6-25 9-20
Three Point % 24.0 45.0
FT 11-17 14-18
Free Throw % 64.7 77.8
Rebounds 35 29
Offensive Rebounds 9 6
Defensive Rebounds 26 23
Assists 26 28
Steals 2 10
Blocks 7 4
Total Turnovers 18 11
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 28 17
Fast Break Points 14 22
Points in Paint 62 50
Fouls 15 18
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 6 16

