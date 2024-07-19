Sports Card Collector: Mark Schiavi

By Kelly Reed

Welcome back everyone for another featured sports card collector article. This is an ongoing series to showcase and educate our readership regarding the sports card and memorabilia collectibles hobby. In this article we will get to know Mark Schiavi. I was introduced to Mr. Schiavi and his collection via Mark Mariniello. I appreciate Mark Schiavi for accepting my interview request, taking the time to answer my questions and for sharing his collection with us. Here is his story…

Please share a little about yourself and how you got your start in the hobby.

I started collecting in 1973. I was turning 8 and just starting to play real little league baseball. I was home sick from school. My dad, knowing I loved baseball, stopped at Stan’s corner store for cigarettes and wound up buying me 10 wax packs of 1973 Topps (cost him a $1 at the time). I opened my first pack and one of the cards was the Yogi Berra Mets manager card. And that started it all.



Do you have a favorite card? Set? What makes it your favorite?

My favorite vintage set is the 1975 Topps baseball set. Love the colors and it was one of the first sets I completed. I recently completed a second set and have about 5000 extra doubles. My favorite modern set is the 1991 Stadium Club set. There was nothing else like the stadium club cards when they first came out and just loved the photos and the quality of the cards. My favorite players to collect are Greg Maddux (because he looked like a professor), Mike Piazza and David Wright (two of my favorite Mets).

Is there a grail card or set that you’re currently trying to obtain or complete?

I have hand collated all Topps flagship sets from 1970-today. I’m currently working on 1965-69.

What do you enjoy most about collecting cards?

What I like most about collecting is the nostalgia. It brings me back to a simpler time. Also, I use it as a stress relief. I love sorting cards just to get my mind off real life issues.

How do you enjoy your collection?

I still collect today. I like buying boxes and putting sets together. To complete a set is a form of accomplishment for me.

How would you classify yourself in the hobby? Collector? Investor? Dealer? Combination of some sort?

I am strictly a collector. I hand collage sets, love to buy unopened packs and boxes, and really enjoy uncut sheets. I have about three hundred uncut sheets dating back to 1969.



How do you go about growing your collection? Local card shop? Card shows? EBay?

I grow my collection mostly through eBay and card shows. I also joined several baseball card Facebook groups. I’ve made a lot of connections that way.



The National Sports Collectors Convention is right around the corner. Have you ever attended? Any advice?

I have attended several National shows, the latest one that was in Atlantic City. My advice is to have a plan as to what your are looking for, stick to that plan as much as possible, wear comfortable sneakers because it’s a lot of walking, and bring lots of cash.



Are you going to Fanatics Fest NYC in August? How do you think this event will impact the hobby moving forward?

I was not aware of the Fanatics Fest but may have to check its out.



What are your thoughts on the current state of the hobby? Anything in particular that you like or dislike?

What do I think of the current state of the hobby? That’s a loaded question. To me, it’s a hobby. I collect because I enjoy it. I don’t think it’s a “hobby” to a lot of people. During COVID, new people entered the “hobby”. Unfortunately, they are not collectors and it’s not a hobby to them. They are flippers, just in it to make a buck. If you go to the big box stores and see people walk out with boxes and boxes of cards, spending more than $1000, those are your flippers. They’re on the hunt for the big “hit”. For the true collectors who enjoy the hobby, especially us vintage collectors, we’ll always keep the hobby going.

Do you have any graded cards? Any thoughts you’d like to share regarding the grading companies?

I’m not a fan of graded cards. I think there’s a place for grading, but I don’t believe every card ever made should be graded. If you’re interested in purchasing a 1952 Mickey Mantle, yes, I would probably only get a graded one. However, when you see people grade cards that are not worth the paper they are printed on, I don’t believe that was the business plan for these grading companies. I’ve only recently submitted a few rare cards for grading ( in anticipation of eventually downsizing) and I do have a handful of graded cards for my personal collection.

How do you see the hobby evolving over the next few years?

As for how the hobby will evolve over the next few years, I think part of it will depend on how smoothly Fanatics’ takeover of the Topps products go. I think vintage will always remain strong and I think the flippers that joined the hobby during COVID will slowly phase themselves out.

Bonus Question: Is there any advice you’d like to share with collectors who are new to the hobby?

As for advice to collectors who are new to the hobby, collect what you want to collect. Do some research to educate yourself on prices, and don’t fall into the trap that every card ever made has to be graded.



