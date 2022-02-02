West Virginia beats TCU 70-62

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Conference play, 70-62, Wednesday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.



Lauren Heard flirted with a triple double, leading the Horned Frogs with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU used a 7-0 run early in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead, but WVU countered with a 9-0 run and that proved to be the difference in the game. The Horned Frogs shot better than 42 percent from the field for a second straight game, but the Mountaineers capitalized on TCU’s 20 turnovers, which led to 18 points at the other end of the court.

Courtesy TCU Basketball