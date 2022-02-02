News Ticker

West Virginia beats TCU 70-62

February 2, 2022 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The TCU Horned Frogs fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers in Big 12 Conference play, 70-62, Wednesday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.
 
Lauren Heard flirted with a triple double, leading the Horned Frogs with 22 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
 
THE RUNDOWN
TCU used a 7-0 run early in the first quarter to take a 7-3 lead, but WVU countered with a 9-0 run and that proved to be the difference in the game. The Horned Frogs shot better than 42 percent from the field for a second straight game, but the Mountaineers capitalized on TCU’s 20 turnovers, which led to 18 points at the other end of the court.

Courtesy TCU Basketball

