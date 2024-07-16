Rangers Host All-Star Break in Texas

The Texas Rangers are hosting All-Star festivities as the July break gives teams a reprieve. The sound will be awful, the amenities overpriced and low quality. Fans from all over the country will get to see how much money the Rangers blew on an overpriced, sterile experience.
There are a plethora of injuries that will prevent players from participating in the All-Star Game. The beginning of the season was littered with pitchers blowing out their arms. It has become a severe issue that has robbed the game of several of its brightest stars.
Top tier pitching prospect and rising star Paul Skenes will start for the NL. He is a flamethrowing rookie for the Pirates. Corbin Burnes will be on the hill for the AL. He plays for the Orioles after years of being the Brewers ace.
The lineups for tonight’s game are as follows:
NL
2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
SS Trea Turner, Phillies
1B Bryce Harper, Phillies
C William Contreras, Brewers
RF Christian Yelich, Brewers
3B Alec Bohm, Phillies
CF Tesocar Hernandez, Dodgers
LF Jurickson Profar, Padres
AL
LF Steven Kwan, Guardians
SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles
RF Juan Soto, Yankees
CF Aaron Judge, Yankees
DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros
3B Jose Ramirez, Guardians
1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
C Adley Rutschman, Orioles
2B Marcus Semien, Rangers
The Rangers dominated the ASG one year too early. They sent far fewer representatives this season than they did last season.
Game Info
MLB All-Star Game
Tuesday – July 16 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: FOX
Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas
Prediction: The AL wins 6-5.