News Ticker

Rangers Host All-Star Break in Texas

July 16, 2024 Featured, MLB, Texas Rangers

Rangers shortstop Marcus Semien is the lone starter for the host team in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.
Photo Courtesy: Dominic Ceraldi

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are hosting All-Star festivities as the July break gives teams a reprieve. The sound will be awful, the amenities overpriced and low quality. Fans from all over the country will get to see how much money the Rangers blew on an overpriced, sterile experience.

There are a plethora of injuries that will prevent players from participating in the All-Star Game. The beginning of the season was littered with pitchers blowing out their arms. It has become a severe issue that has robbed the game of several of its brightest stars. 

Top tier pitching prospect and rising star Paul Skenes will start for the NL. He is a flamethrowing rookie for the Pirates. Corbin Burnes will be on the hill for the AL. He plays for the Orioles after years of being the Brewers ace. 

The lineups for tonight’s game are as follows: 

NL

2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

SS Trea Turner, Phillies

1B Bryce Harper, Phillies

C William Contreras, Brewers

RF Christian Yelich, Brewers

3B Alec Bohm, Phillies

CF Tesocar Hernandez, Dodgers

LF Jurickson Profar, Padres

 

AL

LF Steven Kwan, Guardians

SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

RF Juan Soto, Yankees

CF Aaron Judge, Yankees

DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros

3B Jose Ramirez, Guardians

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

C Adley Rutschman, Orioles

2B Marcus Semien, Rangers

The Rangers dominated the ASG one year too early. They sent far fewer representatives this season than they did last season.

Game Info
MLB All-Star Game
Tuesday – July 16 – 7:00 p.m.
TV: FOX
Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

Prediction: The AL wins 6-5.

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly