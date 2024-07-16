Rangers Host All-Star Break in Texas

By Wiley Singleton

The Texas Rangers are hosting All-Star festivities as the July break gives teams a reprieve. The sound will be awful, the amenities overpriced and low quality. Fans from all over the country will get to see how much money the Rangers blew on an overpriced, sterile experience.

There are a plethora of injuries that will prevent players from participating in the All-Star Game. The beginning of the season was littered with pitchers blowing out their arms. It has become a severe issue that has robbed the game of several of its brightest stars.

Top tier pitching prospect and rising star Paul Skenes will start for the NL. He is a flamethrowing rookie for the Pirates. Corbin Burnes will be on the hill for the AL. He plays for the Orioles after years of being the Brewers ace.

The lineups for tonight’s game are as follows:

NL

2B Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

DH Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

SS Trea Turner, Phillies

1B Bryce Harper, Phillies

C William Contreras, Brewers

RF Christian Yelich, Brewers

3B Alec Bohm, Phillies

CF Tesocar Hernandez, Dodgers

LF Jurickson Profar, Padres

AL

LF Steven Kwan, Guardians

SS Gunnar Henderson, Orioles

RF Juan Soto, Yankees

CF Aaron Judge, Yankees

DH Yordan Alvarez, Astros

3B Jose Ramirez, Guardians

1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

C Adley Rutschman, Orioles

2B Marcus Semien, Rangers

The Rangers dominated the ASG one year too early. They sent far fewer representatives this season than they did last season.

Game Info

MLB All-Star Game

Tuesday – July 16 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

Globe Life Field – Arlington, Texas

Prediction: The AL wins 6-5.