Wings fall to 1-6 on the season, Sky 94 Wings 83

June 1, 2025 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, Sports, Women

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Angel Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 94-83.

Ariel Atkins had 26 points to lead all scorers.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
CHI 23 23 20 28 94
DAL 22 21 16 24 83
 

Team Stats
FG 30-73 27-67
Field Goal % 41.1 40.3
3PT 8-28 4-15
Three Point % 28.6 26.7
FT 26-32 25-33
Free Throw % 81.3 75.8
Rebounds 39 32
Offensive Rebounds 13 13
Defensive Rebounds 26 19
Assists 20 15
Steals 8 9
Blocks 5 10
Total Turnovers 16 14
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 16 19
Fast Break Points 10 19
Points in Paint 38 42
Fouls 26 26
Technical Fouls 1 1
Flagrant Fouls 0 1
Largest Lead 16 6

