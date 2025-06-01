Wings fall to 1-6 on the season, Sky 94 Wings 83

Angel Reese had 14 points and nine rebounds, and the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 94-83.
Ariel Atkins had 26 points to lead all scorers.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|CHI
|23
|23
|20
|28
|94
|DAL
|22
|21
|16
|24
|83
|
Team Stats
|FG
|30-73
|27-67
|Field Goal %
|41.1
|40.3
|3PT
|8-28
|4-15
|Three Point %
|28.6
|26.7
|FT
|26-32
|25-33
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|75.8
|Rebounds
|39
|32
|Offensive Rebounds
|13
|13
|Defensive Rebounds
|26
|19
|Assists
|20
|15
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|5
|10
|Total Turnovers
|16
|14
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|16
|19
|Fast Break Points
|10
|19
|Points in Paint
|38
|42
|Fouls
|26
|26
|Technical Fouls
|1
|1
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|1
|Largest Lead
|16
|6