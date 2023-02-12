Grant Riller leads Legends past Ignite 107-89

|GLI
|27
|29
|19
|14
|89
|TEX
|28
|22
|31
|26
|107
Texas Legends
|Player
|POS
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BS
|BA
|PTS
|Taze Moore
|F
|27
|6-9
|2-3
|0-0
|8
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|14
|Tyler Hall
|F
|32
|1-9
|1-9
|0-0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|James Banks III
|C
|21
|8-11
|0-0
|1-3
|-5
|7
|5
|12
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|18
|Yudai Baba
|G
|33
|1-9
|1-5
|0-0
|19
|0
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Grant Riller
|G
|25
|11-18
|0-3
|5-6
|19
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|31
|Mouhamadou Gueye
|–
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|23
|2
|8
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|8
|Tyler Dorsey
|–
|25
|6-21
|4-13
|1-1
|13
|1
|5
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Amauri Hardy
|–
|22
|3-10
|0-1
|3-4
|-1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Todd Withers
|–
|18
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|11
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olin Carter III
|–
|6
|1-5
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A.J. Lawson
|DNP – Inactive
|McKinley Wright IV
|DNP – Inactive
|Total
|–
|–
|41-98
|8-38
|10-16
|–
|16
|31
|47
|22
|19
|8
|8
|9
|0
|107
|Percentages
|–
|–
|40%
|20%
|60%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
G League Ignite
|Player
|POS
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BS
|BA
|PTS
|Cameron Young
|F
|41
|7-20
|3-7
|1-1
|-15
|0
|7
|7
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|0
|19
|Shareef O’Neal
|F
|17
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|-11
|3
|3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Leonard Miller
|C
|37
|6-16
|1-1
|1-1
|-7
|4
|10
|14
|4
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|15
|Mojave King
|G
|43
|10-18
|1-3
|3-4
|-15
|2
|5
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|26
|London Johnson
|G
|33
|6-14
|0-3
|2-2
|-31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|4
|1
|0
|15
|Landry Nnoko
|–
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Babacar Sane
|–
|32
|1-5
|0-1
|2-2
|-13
|0
|6
|6
|2
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|6
|James Southerland
|–
|12
|0-2
|0-1
|0-0
|-5
|0
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pooh Jeter
|DNP – Inactive
|Marcus Graves
|DNP – Inactive
|Efe Abogidi
|DNP – Inactive
|Scoot Henderson
|DNP – Inactive
|John Jenkins
|DNP – Inactive
|Sidy Cissoko
|DNP – Inactive
|Eric Mika
|DNP – Inactive
|Total
|–
|–
|33-85
|5-16
|10-12
|–
|12
|40
|52
|17
|18
|4
|18
|6
|0
|89
|Percentages
|–
|–
|40%
|30%
|80%
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–