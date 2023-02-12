News Ticker

Grant Riller leads Legends past Ignite 107-89

February 12, 2023 Basketball, D-League Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports, Texas Legends

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

GLI 27 29 19 14 89
TEX 28 22 31 26 107

Texas Legends

Player POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF STL TO BS BA PTS
Taze Moore F 27 6-9 2-3 0-0 8 1 2 3 3 3 3 1 0 0 14
Tyler Hall F 32 1-9 1-9 0-0 2 1 3 4 2 0 2 1 0 0 3
James Banks III C 21 8-11 0-0 1-3 -5 7 5 12 3 4 0 1 2 0 18
Yudai Baba G 33 1-9 1-5 0-0 19 0 3 3 2 2 0 2 0 0 3
Grant Riller G 25 11-18 0-3 5-6 19 0 2 2 3 3 2 2 0 0 31
Mouhamadou Gueye 26 4-5 0-0 0-2 23 2 8 10 0 1 0 1 6 0 8
Tyler Dorsey 25 6-21 4-13 1-1 13 1 5 6 1 3 0 0 0 0 17
Amauri Hardy 22 3-10 0-1 3-4 -1 2 0 2 7 2 1 0 0 0 11
Todd Withers 18 0-1 0-1 0-0 11 2 2 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olin Carter III 6 1-5 0-3 0-0 1 0 1 1 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
A.J. Lawson DNP – Inactive
McKinley Wright IV DNP – Inactive
Total 41-98 8-38 10-16 16 31 47 22 19 8 8 9 0 107
Percentages 40% 20% 60%

G League Ignite

Player POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF STL TO BS BA PTS
Cameron Young F 41 7-20 3-7 1-1 -15 0 7 7 1 1 1 4 1 0 19
Shareef O’Neal F 17 1-4 0-0 0-1 -11 3 3 6 2 2 0 2 0 0 2
Leonard Miller C 37 6-16 1-1 1-1 -7 4 10 14 4 2 1 4 1 0 15
Mojave King G 43 10-18 1-3 3-4 -15 2 5 7 2 1 0 1 0 0 26
London Johnson G 33 6-14 0-3 2-2 -31 0 1 1 4 5 0 4 1 0 15
Landry Nnoko 20 2-6 0-0 1-1 7 3 4 7 2 2 1 1 1 0 6
Babacar Sane 32 1-5 0-1 2-2 -13 0 6 6 2 4 1 2 2 0 6
James Southerland 12 0-2 0-1 0-0 -5 0 4 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Pooh Jeter DNP – Inactive
Marcus Graves DNP – Inactive
Efe Abogidi DNP – Inactive
Scoot Henderson DNP – Inactive
John Jenkins DNP – Inactive
Sidy Cissoko DNP – Inactive
Eric Mika DNP – Inactive
Total 33-85 5-16 10-12 12 40 52 17 18 4 18 6 0 89
Percentages 40% 30% 80%

