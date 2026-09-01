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Wings dominate Sun 97-71

August 31, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Women

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Jessica Shepard had 17 points and 10 rebounds, her 22nd double double of the season.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
SUN
 18 29 12 12 71
WINGS
 32 28 23 14 97
 
Team Statistics
FG 24-73 33-63
Field Goal % 33 52
3PT 7-27 8-16
Three Point % 26 50
FT 16-22 23-30
Free Throw % 73 77
Rebounds 29 41
Offensive Rebounds 12 6
Defensive Rebounds 17 35
Assists 16 20
Steals 6 5
Blocks 3 5
Total Turnovers 7 11
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 9 8
Fast Break Points 11 12
Points in Paint 28 44
Fouls 23 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 1 32
Percent Led 0 96

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