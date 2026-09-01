Wings dominate Sun 97-71

Jessica Shepard had 17 points and 10 rebounds, her 22nd double double of the season.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
SUN
|18
|29
|12
|12
|71
|
WINGS
|32
|28
|23
|14
|97
|
Team Statistics
|FG
|24-73
|33-63
|Field Goal %
|33
|52
|3PT
|7-27
|8-16
|Three Point %
|26
|50
|FT
|16-22
|23-30
|Free Throw %
|73
|77
|Rebounds
|29
|41
|Offensive Rebounds
|12
|6
|Defensive Rebounds
|17
|35
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Total Turnovers
|7
|11
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|9
|8
|Fast Break Points
|11
|12
|Points in Paint
|28
|44
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|1
|32
|Percent Led
|0
|96