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Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Dream defeated Wings 77-72 in home opener

May 13, 2026 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese added 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 77-72.

Final 1 2 3 4 T
ATL
 19 19 20 19 77
DAL
 21 20 18 13 72
 

Team Stats
FG 26-69 28-73
Field Goal % 38 38
3PT 9-33 4-26
Three Point % 27 15
FT 16-17 12-14
Free Throw % 94 86
Rebounds 44 34
Offensive Rebounds 11 7
Defensive Rebounds 33 27
Assists 13 15
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 4
Total Turnovers 12 10
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 10 7
Fast Break Points 7 9
Points in Paint 34 36
Fouls 18 17
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 10 9
Percent Led 54 38

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