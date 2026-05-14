Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Dream defeated Wings 77-72 in home opener

Allisha Gray scored 26 points, Angel Reese added 12 points and 16 rebounds as the Atlanta Dream beat the Dallas Wings 77-72.
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
ATL
|19
|19
|20
|19
|77
|
DAL
|21
|20
|18
|13
|72
|
Team Stats
|FG
|26-69
|28-73
|Field Goal %
|38
|38
|3PT
|9-33
|4-26
|Three Point %
|27
|15
|FT
|16-17
|12-14
|Free Throw %
|94
|86
|Rebounds
|44
|34
|Offensive Rebounds
|11
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|33
|27
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Total Turnovers
|12
|10
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|10
|7
|Fast Break Points
|7
|9
|Points in Paint
|34
|36
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|10
|9
|Percent Led
|54
|38