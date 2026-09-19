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Rangers take game 1 from the Jays 7-1

September 19, 2026 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Texas Rangers

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
TOR   0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 3
TEX   0 4 0 0 1 1 0 1 7 8 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 TOR TEX
  2nd Carter grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Burger scored on throwing error by shortstop Clement and Langford scored, Carter second, Lopez safe at third on error. 0 2
  2nd Duran hit sacrifice fly to right, Lopez scored, Carter to third. 0 3
  2nd Seager doubled to right, Carter scored. 0 4
  5th Straw doubled to left, Smith scored, Clement to third. 1 4
  5th Burger hit sacrifice fly to left, Nimmo scored. 1 5
  6th Langford walked, Duran scored, Nimmo to second, Jung to third. 1 6
  8th Burger doubled to right, Langford scored. 1 7

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