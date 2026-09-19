Rangers take game 1 from the Jays 7-1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|TOR 0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|TEX 0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|–
|7
|8
|0
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|TOR
|TEX
|2nd
|Carter grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Burger scored on throwing error by shortstop Clement and Langford scored, Carter second, Lopez safe at third on error.
|0
|2
|2nd
|Duran hit sacrifice fly to right, Lopez scored, Carter to third.
|0
|3
|2nd
|Seager doubled to right, Carter scored.
|0
|4
|5th
|Straw doubled to left, Smith scored, Clement to third.
|1
|4
|5th
|Burger hit sacrifice fly to left, Nimmo scored.
|1
|5
|6th
|Langford walked, Duran scored, Nimmo to second, Jung to third.
|1
|6
|8th
|Burger doubled to right, Langford scored.
|1
|7