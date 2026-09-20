Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Cowboy Fans… Calm Down!

The Dallas Cowboys lost a very winnable game on the road last week in New York. It seemed like the Cowboys didn’t show up because the Giants are used to rolling over for them. The Giants ran the same play 4 times in a row and Dallas didn’t pick up on it. Dallas lost by 8 points and the defense spent most of the 2nd half trying to stop a bunch of mediocre players. This week the Cowboys are hosting the Commanders who also lost their first game of the season last week. The Commanders were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles. This week the Cowboys defense will play a lot better. The Cowboys will look to exploit the Commanders tough defense. Keep an eye on the Cowboys special teams since they could be the difference in this one.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 20 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Washington Commanders (0-1, 0-1 Away)

The Washington Commanders had the Philadelphia Eagles on the ropes but dropped the game in the last seconds attempting a 2-point conversion. The Commanders defense is led by linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Leo Chanel. Keep in mind that the Commanders head coach is the former defensive coordinator of the Cowboys. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw for 2 touchdowns and finished the game with 164 passing yards. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt carried the ball 16 times for 63 yards and touchdown. The Commanders offense will be the x factor for a win on the road.



Dallas Cowboys (0-1, 0-0 Home)

The Cowboys dropped a game to the Giants and looked as if they were the walking dead for 2 quarters. In order to get CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens the ball, the Cowboys must establish the run. They have a proven runner in Javonte Williams. Just run the freaking ball. Dallas should play their explosive rookie Camden Brown not KaVontae Turpin. Anytime Turpin is in the game, opposing defenses know that it’s a gimmick play. The defense will need to establish the pass rush and send their outside linebackers on a blitz. This game will come down to how often the field goal kicker gets a chance to score some points.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 64.8% chance of winning at home this week. Remember they were favored to beat the Giants and lost. The Cowboys must come out in the first quarter and prove to themselves that they are the best team in football. I’m taking Dallas by 10 points. They are the better team, but if they give the Commanders a chance, they could lose this Sunday!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Commanders – 20

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.